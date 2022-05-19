Funko is celebrating halfway to Halloween, someone after my own heart, with their “Funkoween” collection. With characters like Michael Myers, the Bride of Chucky, Halloween-themed characters from The Simpsons, and more, the collection is perfect for the Halloween fan in all of us.

But you may be wondering where you can get the collection—so here are all the places online you can pre-order your favorite Funkoween Funko!

GameStop

Frequenters of GameStop know that the store often has fun collectible Funkos to purchase, and the website now includes a place to purchase all your favorites from the Funkoween special. It’s halfway to Halloween, and who doesn’t want to get their hands on that new Jack Skellington from The Nightmare Before Christmas?

BoxLunch

BoxLunch has an easy to navigate section with the collection right there at your fingertips. Including the Nosferatu figure that I…thought was the vampire from the movie What We Do In the Shadows…

Hot Topic

Oh Hot Topic, the joy of a store. When I was growing up, it’s where you found a lot of your fandom t-shirts and things to represent your favorite movies and shows. So it’s no surprise that the site also now has a section for the Funko collection.

Walmart

Consistently, Walmart has been a source of clothes, food, movies, toys, and more. And it’s also a place you can get this Funkoween collection! There are plenty of other Funkos to choose from as well to complete your collection outside of the Funkoween special.

Amazon

If you want to feed the monster that is Jeff Bezos, you can get your Funkos there.

Entertainment Earth

Why not spend some time on Entertainment Earth’s website and get your own Chucky figure as part of the Funkoween special! The site has a wide variety of nerdy things you can purchase and this latest collection is just one of the many things you can find on the site!

___________

Make sure to get your Funkoween collection while you can!

(featured image: Funko)

