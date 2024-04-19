Where Is Rocky From ‘Below Deck’ Now? Explained

Below Deck is one of the more popular reality TV shows to have come out in recent times, with its success leading to multiple spinoffs like Below Deck Mediterranean, Below Deck Sailing Yacht, Below Deck Down Under, and Below Deck Adventure.

Recommended Videos

Rachel “Rocky” Dakota was a participant on the show in the third season, Eros. She featured as the 3rd stewardess on the show, her poor relationship with chief steward Kate Chastain being one of the highlights of that season. During the course of the season, she accused Chastain of firing her “best friend,” Leon Walker, and later tried to get herself fired as well, but ended up staying on the yacht until the end of the season. She had a short-lived relationship with Bosun Eddie Lucas while she was on the show.

Nowadays, the former reality TV star can be found working as a surfer and competitive national diver. Her love life is also relatively stable when compared to her Below Deck days, as her Instagram profile suggests she has a long-term partner, Mark. Dakota had left the yachting industry shortly after her stint on Below Deck ended, opting to move to Hawaii in December 2016, where she went to college. She had to deal with a horrific personal tragedy in 2017, when her sister Sophia Tiare Bartlow passed away in a car accident. Dakota has been upfront with her struggles regarding this loss, also encouraging others to come forward with their grief and not internalize it.

Dakota is quite active on social media, and her fan following has carried over from her time on the reality TV show—the 68k followers on Instagram are a proof of that. While it remains difficult to comment on someone’s personal life from a distance, her social media activity does indicate she is in a much better place compared to her Below Deck stint.

(feature image: YouTube)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more