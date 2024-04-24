Obsessed With ‘Heartbreak High’? Find Out Where the Series Is Set and Filmed

Now, the accents probably should have tipped you off, but in case you weren’t aware, Netflix’s latest successful teen drama, Heartbreak High, is based on the iconic ’90s Australian drama series of the same name.

Set in and around the hallowed halls of Hartley High, Netflix’s Heartbreak High follows the lives of Amerie, Harper, and her fellow friends and classmates as they learn about friendship, romance, sex, heartbreak, social politics, trauma, assault, and more. The diverse cast makes this a compelling show all on its own, but its approach towards various modern-day issues and it’s grounded yet messy storytelling truly make this a Netflix series to add to your watchlist.

Now, though most of the series is set at the school, there are plenty of parties, dates, fights, and illegal activities taking place outside of class, as well, so where does all this happen? Where in Australia is Heartbreak High actually set?

Heartbreak High takes us down under

Heartbreak High is filmed on location in and around Sydney, which is the capital of the east coast state of New South Wales and Australia’s most populated city. According to What To Watch, most of the show’s major scenes were filmed in Maroubra and Matraville, two major neighborhoods located within Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

But the school, as ever, is the show’s centerpiece. While Hartley High is a fictional school, the scenes that take place there are filmed on an actual school campus, a.k.a. Maroubra Bay High School. Heartbreak High’s creator, Hannah Caroll Chapman, told an Australian website, The Nightly, that they filmed there while school was in session. Incidentally, this is the same location that was used to film the school scenes for the original Heartbreak High series, too.

Heartbreak High takes place in the same locations it was filmed, so if you’re ever planning a trip to Sydney and its surrounds, a Heartbreak High set location tour may just be a perfect day out.

