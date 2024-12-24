When the Yellowstone finale aired, fans were apprehensive from the jump. Ultimately, we got Beth Dutton’s triumphant takedown of Jamie. It was a thrilling, satisfying win for her and women everywhere. Beth’s justice delivered closure and catharsis, proving she’s the true powerhouse of the Dutton saga. This finale? Unapologetic perfection.

Goodbye, Jamie!

Jamie Dutton has been a walking, talking, back-stabbing embodiment of weaponized incompetence, woe-is-me self-pity, and outright villainy for years. Let’s not forget, he’s the man who orchestrated Beth’s sterilization when she was just a teenager without her knowledge or consent. He’s the guy who betrayed the family at every conceivable opportunity. Oh, and he’s the reason Beth wears those scars on her back.

Jamie has built his entire existence around dodging accountability while blaming Beth, and anyone else he possibly could, for the messes he created. But in the finale, Beth came for him with fists blazing, and the end result? Jamie’s lifeless body dumped unceremoniously at the infamous ‘train station.’

This wasn’t just a narrative payoff for fans, including myself, who have been seething over Jamie’s antics for five seasons, this was justice. Justice for Beth. Justice for women. And justice for anyone who’s had to deal with a man who uses victimhood as a shield while wreaking havoc. Beth has always been a no-holds-barred kind of woman, someone who refuses to let herself be boxed into stereotypical feminine traits like forgiveness or passivity. And thank goodness for that.

The train station

Beth and Jamie’s brutal, raw fistfight was something I rarely see on TV. This wasn’t about words or manipulation, it was pure physicality. For all of Jamie’s calculated moves and underhanded schemes, he didn’t stand a chance when Beth came at him with the kind of rage only years of betrayal can build. Seeing her throw down, unapologetically, without a shred of mercy, was cathartic in a way that few TV finales manage to pull off. Beth’s fight wasn’t just personal, it was symbolic of every woman who’s been told to “be the bigger person” while enduring the actions of toxic men.

And let’s talk about the infamous “train station.” It’s been the Dutton family’s solution for enemies since the beginning of the series. For those new to the term, the “train station” isn’t a depot near the big apple. It’s a remote cliff where the Duttons dispose of people who threaten their family’s legacy.

Jamie’s body being dumped there was poetic. After all his betrayals, lies, and outright abuses, he met the same fate as the rest of the Dutton enemies. The difference? This time, the act carried an extra layer of satisfaction for me. Jamie wasn’t just a traitor; he was family. And Beth cleaning house proved once again that she’s the toughest, smartest, and most ruthless Dutton of them all.

Returning the Yellowstone

Now, let’s zoom out for a second. While Beth’s arc is undeniably the standout of the finale, the broader picture of Yellowstone’s storytelling deserves some love. The Dutton saga started with a woman, Elsa Dutton! She is the heart of the franchise spin-off 1883. Elsa’s death is the reason the Duttons settled on the Yellowstone ranch in the first place. Her narration in the finale brought the story full circle in the most poignant way possible. I held in tears the entire episode until I heard her powerful voice.

In 1883, Elsa’s untimely death was a gut-wrenching moment that shaped the family’s destiny. She chose the spot where she wanted to die, and her father promised the Native people of the area that the land would return to them in seven generations. The finale honored that promise. The Native people bought the ranch back for the same price the Duttons paid for it: $1.25.

That’s some poetic symmetry right there. It’s rare to see such a meaningful payoff in long-form storytelling, but Yellowstone delivered, reminding us all that the land belongs to those who were there first.

A woman’s legacy

What’s striking is how the series managed to end with the same spirit it began with, a woman’s legacy. Elsa’s voiceover wasn’t just a nod to the past, in my opinion it was a bridge to the future. Yellowstone’s story started with Elsa’s fight to protect her family and her vision of the future. It ended with Beth’s fight to protect that same family and ensure their enemies were eliminated, even if those enemies were within their own ranks.

For years, Jamie manipulated, abused, and betrayed everyone around him, and he thought he could get away with it because that’s what men like Jamie do. But Beth didn’t let him. She didn’t forgive him, or let him worm his way out of accountability. She beat him, literally and figuratively, and she dumped his sorry self where he belonged.

Going full circle and having Elsa’s voice carry us out of the Duttons’ world, one thing became clear to me. Yellowstone’s legacy isn’t just about power, land, or even family. We’ve largely followed the patriarch in each of the franchises shows. It’s truly about the women who refused to let their stories be overshadowed. From Elsa’s fight for a sense of belonging to Beth’s fight for justice, the Dutton women proved time and again that they are the true heart of the Yellowstone saga. And honestly? That’s exactly how it should be.

