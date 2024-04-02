Category:
Movies

Here’s Where To Watch ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Before Its Much Better Sequel

You can catch Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey (the first part) on Peacock, as it has been made available to stream since October 2023.
Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: Apr 2, 2024 11:20 am
Winnie the Pooh Blood and Honey

The start of the Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU), Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, gained traction on social media for its unique take on the popular children’s books. The British independent slasher film is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and stars Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell in key roles.

Recommended Videos

Fans can catch Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey on Peacock, as it has been available to stream since October 2023. Interested viewers can rent the HD version for $5.99 and buy it for $12.99 on Apple TV as well, and here are some other options that can be accessed:

Streaming PlatformRentBuy
Amazon Video$3.99$9.99
VUDU $3.99$9.99
Google Play Movies$5.99$12.99
YouTube$5.99$12.99
Microsoft Store$5.99$12.99

Originally set for a one-night release across theaters in the United States, U.K., and Canada, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey later got an extended run in the U.S. starting February 15, 2023. Following social media hype and positive publicity, it was released in the U.K. on March 10, 2023. The second installment in the franchise, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, was released recently in the US on March 26 for three nights via Fathom Events. The second part has relatively favorable reviews, especially compared to the original, and a third film in the franchise has already been greenlit.

A modern reimagining of the children’s classic tale, the film follows Pooh and Piglet as they go on a terror-filled rampage on young college girls and Christopher Robin, following his return to the Hundred Acre Wood after being away at college for five years. The film was met with heavy criticism and negative reviews from critics, getting shouts for being arguably the worst movie of all time. Despite poor reviews, the film ended up grossing $5.2 million worldwide against its $50,000 budget.

There have also been talks about a Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble film based on a crossover of characters from the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey franchise and other TCU titles. It is expected to hit theaters in 2025, and it remains to be seen whether it will release before Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3.

(featured image: Jagged Edge Productions)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3’ Is on the Way, Therefore We Deserve Doom
A man in a scary Winnie-the-Pooh mask in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3’ Is on the Way, Therefore We Deserve Doom
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Shakira Misses the Point of ‘Barbie,’ Claims It Was ‘Emasculating’ for Her Sons
Shakira attends the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran release party in March 2024
Category: Movies
Movies
Shakira Misses the Point of ‘Barbie,’ Claims It Was ‘Emasculating’ for Her Sons
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Joker’ Sequel Brings on the Dancing Clowns
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Joker’ Sequel Brings on the Dancing Clowns
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Sam Raimi Refuses To Let Us Put Our Hopes of a Tobey Maguire ‘Spider-Man 4’ To Rest
tobeyt maguire as peter parker in spider-man 2.
Category: Movies
Movies
Sam Raimi Refuses To Let Us Put Our Hopes of a Tobey Maguire ‘Spider-Man 4’ To Rest
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Zoe Saldaña Takes on a New Highly Emotional Role in ‘The Absence of Eden’
Zoe Saldana standing with a small child in a plaid shirt
Category: Movies
Movies
Zoe Saldaña Takes on a New Highly Emotional Role in ‘The Absence of Eden’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 2, 2024
Related Content
Read Article ‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3’ Is on the Way, Therefore We Deserve Doom
A man in a scary Winnie-the-Pooh mask in 'Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3’ Is on the Way, Therefore We Deserve Doom
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Shakira Misses the Point of ‘Barbie,’ Claims It Was ‘Emasculating’ for Her Sons
Shakira attends the Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran release party in March 2024
Category: Movies
Movies
Shakira Misses the Point of ‘Barbie,’ Claims It Was ‘Emasculating’ for Her Sons
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 2, 2024
Read Article ‘Joker’ Sequel Brings on the Dancing Clowns
Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix in 'Joker: Folie a Deux'
Category: Movies
Movies
‘Joker’ Sequel Brings on the Dancing Clowns
Britt Hayes Britt Hayes Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Sam Raimi Refuses To Let Us Put Our Hopes of a Tobey Maguire ‘Spider-Man 4’ To Rest
tobeyt maguire as peter parker in spider-man 2.
Category: Movies
Movies
Sam Raimi Refuses To Let Us Put Our Hopes of a Tobey Maguire ‘Spider-Man 4’ To Rest
Sarah Barrett Sarah Barrett Apr 2, 2024
Read Article Zoe Saldaña Takes on a New Highly Emotional Role in ‘The Absence of Eden’
Zoe Saldana standing with a small child in a plaid shirt
Category: Movies
Movies
Zoe Saldaña Takes on a New Highly Emotional Role in ‘The Absence of Eden’
Rachel Leishman Rachel Leishman Apr 2, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari