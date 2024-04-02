Here’s Where To Watch ‘Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey’ Before Its Much Better Sequel

The start of the Twisted Childhood Universe (TCU), Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey, gained traction on social media for its unique take on the popular children’s books. The British independent slasher film is directed by Rhys Frake-Waterfield and stars Craig David Dowsett and Chris Cordell in key roles.

Fans can catch Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey on Peacock, as it has been available to stream since October 2023. Interested viewers can rent the HD version for $5.99 and buy it for $12.99 on Apple TV as well, and here are some other options that can be accessed:

Streaming Platform Rent Buy Amazon Video $3.99 $9.99 VUDU $3.99 $9.99 Google Play Movies $5.99 $12.99 YouTube $5.99 $12.99 Microsoft Store $5.99 $12.99

Originally set for a one-night release across theaters in the United States, U.K., and Canada, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey later got an extended run in the U.S. starting February 15, 2023. Following social media hype and positive publicity, it was released in the U.K. on March 10, 2023. The second installment in the franchise, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey 2, was released recently in the US on March 26 for three nights via Fathom Events. The second part has relatively favorable reviews, especially compared to the original, and a third film in the franchise has already been greenlit.

A modern reimagining of the children’s classic tale, the film follows Pooh and Piglet as they go on a terror-filled rampage on young college girls and Christopher Robin, following his return to the Hundred Acre Wood after being away at college for five years. The film was met with heavy criticism and negative reviews from critics, getting shouts for being arguably the worst movie of all time. Despite poor reviews, the film ended up grossing $5.2 million worldwide against its $50,000 budget.

There have also been talks about a Poohniverse: Monsters Assemble film based on a crossover of characters from the Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey franchise and other TCU titles. It is expected to hit theaters in 2025, and it remains to be seen whether it will release before Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey 3.

