Where Can I Watch ‘The Vampire Diaries’? Answered

It’s never too late to watch The Vampire Diaries, even if it aired its last season in 2017. It’s practically the mother of all vampire AU Wattpad fanfics, but with fascinating characters who grow throughout the span of eight seasons.

Watching this series will be entertaining, regardless of whether you end up rooting for Team Damon or Team Stefan. The first season followed Elena (Nina Dobrev), who was trying to overcome the grief of losing both her parents in a tragic accident. But amidst trying to live a normal high school life and taking care of her family, two not-so-normal boys named Stefan and Damon enter Elena’s life.

Whether you’re an old fan who wants to relive the old feels or if you’re just curious about the series, you can stream The Vampire Diaries on these platforms in HD.

Amazon Video Prime

Is there any must-watch show that Amazon Prime Video doesn’t stream? Probably a few, but at least they have the vampire classic on their site for Max Subscribers and for those who want to buy seasons for themselves. Fans who have no subscription can buy the first episode for $2.99 in HD and $1.99 in SD.

But for those who are committed to marathoning and binge-watching all the seasons of The Vampire Diaries, Amazon Prime Video has Seasons 1–7 for purchase at $26.99 in HD and $24.99 in SD. Season 8 can only be accessed with a Max Subscription.

(HBO) Max

Even if you don’t have Amazon Prime Video, you’re all set to watch all the seasons of The Vampire Diaries if you have a Max subscription. US fans can stream the series with no additional charges. If you have Hulu, you can simply add HBO Max to your existing subscription to view all the seasons for $15.99 a month.

There are a lot of other Max shows that you wouldn’t want to miss out on starting at $9.99 a month, even if you’re not after vampires or dragons.

Netflix

Unfortunately, The Vampire Diaries left Netflix USA in 2022. The two other sites above are your best bet if you want to watch all seasons of the show, along with Hulu if you want to opt into the additional HBO Max Subscription.

Alternatively, if you want to make use of your Netflix subscription for the series, you’ll have to use a VPN or travel elsewhere to access all eight seasons of The Vampire Diaries. Currently, the long-running high-school vampire series is still available on Netflix Japan.

(featured image: HBO)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]