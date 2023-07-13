Where and How To Watch ‘The Bear’

The Bear really has become a cultural phenomenon, so it’s no surprise you might be wondering where you can watch (or rewatch) it—especially now that The Bear season 1 has been nominated for 13 total Emmys this year. So far, two seasons of The Bear have been produced, and we’re desperately hoping for a season 3 renewal announcement sometime soon.

The Bear is an FX/Hulu original production, with season 1 premiering in 2022, and season 2 premiering in June 2023 in the U.S. As such, for American viewers, the show is available to watch on Hulu with the required subscription, and via Roku with the required subscription, as well.

The Bear season 2 has yet to officially premiere in Canada, Australia, the U.K., the rest of Europe, and many more countries—but don’t worry, you won’t have to wait much longer. Season 2 will officially release on Disney+ internationally (if you have STAR enabled) on August 2, 2023. This release date does, however, seem to be a delay. It was originally believed to be dropping on Disney+ on July 19 instead.

For those of you watching for the first time, get ready for one of the most wildly emotional, cathartic, humorous, relatable, personal, and stressful TV shows you will ever experience in your lives. The Bear is a true gem—my favorite episode is season 2, episode 7 “Forks,” but the beauty of this show is that everyone will find something to love in every episode. Season 1 has a total of eight episodes, and season 2 has a total of 10 episodes. Keep in mind, though, that on average each episode is around 30 minutes long—tempting enough to binge, certainly, but perhaps this is one you might want to savor. Although I’m willing to bet you’ll come back for a rewatch, anyway.

(featured image: FX / Hulu)

