Where Can I Watch ‘Smiling Friends’ Season 2? Answered

The second season of Adult Swim’s Smiling Friends will premiere globally on May 12. Fans of the series will be curious about how and where to watch the show, so let’s dive in!

As per Adult Swim’s YouTube channel, the episodes for the second season will be available to stream on their website every Sunday starting May 12 at midnight. The episodes can then be streamed on Max the next day, and fans in Canada can watch them live and on demand via STACKTV, while audiences based in Europe can stream them on HBO Max (where available). Options for fans based in other parts of the world include:

Region stReaming OPTIONs UK and Ireland Channel 4 France Warner TV Next Germany, Austria, Switzerland Warner TV Comedy and Vodafone Giga TV (coming soon) Latin America Stream on Max and watch on Adult Swim Australia Stan.com.au (Adult Swim)

As per Reddit, the first episode of Smiling Friends season 2 was made available to watch via a special broadcast stream on April 1st, but it was set to private following the end of the stream. The comments from the Reddit post suggest that this episode is highly likely to be released again on May 12, so the fans who didn’t see it haven’t really missed out on much. The aforementioned stunt was part of Adult Swim’s April Fools prank, which also involved putting up a 34-minute clip on YouTube, which is a skit that includes the puppet versions of Smiling Friends characters.

Smiling Friends was created by Michael Cusack and Zack Hadel, and it follows four employees from a small company who are dedicated to spreading happiness. The creators themselves voice the main characters: Charlie, Pim, Allan, and Glep. The first season of the show was well-received, which led to its renewal in February 2022. It was particularly praised for its tone and animation style. The creators have cited Seinfeld and South Park as major influences on the show, and they hope Smiling Friends commands similar appeal in the coming years.

The animation for the show has primarily been done by Princess Bento Studio, a collaboration between Australian media company Princess Pictures and American animation studio Bento Box Entertainment.

