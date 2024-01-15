Everything We Know About ‘Smiling Friends’ Season 2

I could really use a smile right about now. Smiling Friends season 2, where are you?

Does anyone know the number for the Smiling Friends company of Smiling Friends? I have need of their services. The world is a sad and ugly place. My brain loses exactly one molecule of serotonin for every single word that comes out of Nikki Haley’s mouth. The impending Tesla robot uprising is causing my dopamine levels to drop with equal rapidity. These are dark days indeed, and I need my brain’s happy juice tanks restored.

Surely this is right up the Smiling Friends’ alley? After all, making people grin is literally the plot of every episode. Season 1 brought smiles, sure, but only a second season can lift me out of my funk. I need a hero. A critter hero. A critter like Smiling Friends employee Pim Pimling.

What is Smiling Friends about and can it heal my traumas?

I’m glad you asked. Smiling Friends is a series that takes place in a world not too different from our own. The human population shares stewardship of the Earth with critters called … well, critters. Despite half the population being whimsical little magical creature guys, the world is still a dark and dreary place. That’s why the company Smiling Friends exists—to bring people joy! Optimistic critter Pim Pimling and his cynical coworker Charlie Dompler make it their full-time job to help people find happiness and fulfillment in their lives! To middling levels of success…

When will Smiling Friends return?

Like the happy chemicals missing from my brain, it’s tough to say when Smiling Friends will be back. We know that a second season was officially announced at New York City Comic Con, with plans to arrive sometime in 2024 … but that’s all. As for when exactly it will return, your guess is as good as mine. Happiness could be right around the corner, or months away. Such is life!

Who’s who in the cast?

The bulk of Smiling Friends’ cast is voiced by Michael Cusack and Zach Hadel, who respectively play Pim Pimling and Carlie Dompler, as well as a score of other characters. Seriously, they play everyone. Demons. Fairies. DJs. Grandparents. And even Warren Buffett. The series is also famous for its plethora of guest stars, including Stranger Things‘ Finn Wolfhard as “The Man Living In The Wall” and the late, great Gilbert Gottfried as God.

According to Cusack, production on the series is “going very well” and he believes that people will be “pleasantly surprised.” I’m just happy for the hope that I’ll be “pleasantly” anything in the near future.

(featured Image: Adult Swim)

