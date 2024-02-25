Skip to main content

Where Can I Watch ‘How To Train Your Dragon’? Answered

By Feb 25th, 2024, 5:13 pm
A boy rides a dragon through fire in "How To Train Your Dragon"

Where can I re-experience the joy of my childhood?

Where can I watch the film that kicked off the greatest dragon franchise of all time? And if the live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon is mid, what streaming service will allow me to seek refuge in the beauty of the original? How do I give myself goosebumps over and over by rewinding the first flight sequence again and again? How do I return a sense of mystery and discovery to the world? How do I watch Vikings with inexplicably Scottish accents? I need to know.

Let me count the ways…

Way number 1: watch How To Train Your Dragon on Freevee.

Way number 2: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Row 8.

Way number 3: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Amazon Prime.

Way number 4: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Apple TV.

Way number 5: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Vudu

Way number 6: convince your neighbor to do one of these things and then peer into their window under the cover of darkness while they watch the movie.

Way number 7: charter a ship and crew to take you deep into the frozen north seas and attempt to find the island of Berk yourself.

Way number 8: glue yourself to the revolving door in front of Dreamworks Studios until they decide to re-release the film in a cinema near you.

Way number 9: die in battle and you will be rewarded with a private showing of How To Train Your Dragon in Valhalla.

The choice is yours.

Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.

