Where Can I Watch ‘How To Train Your Dragon’? Answered
Where can I re-experience the joy of my childhood?
Where can I watch the film that kicked off the greatest dragon franchise of all time? And if the live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon is mid, what streaming service will allow me to seek refuge in the beauty of the original? How do I give myself goosebumps over and over by rewinding the first flight sequence again and again? How do I return a sense of mystery and discovery to the world? How do I watch Vikings with inexplicably Scottish accents? I need to know.
Let me count the ways…
Way number 1: watch How To Train Your Dragon on Freevee.
Way number 2: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Row 8.
Way number 3: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Amazon Prime.
Way number 4: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Apple TV.
Way number 5: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Vudu
Way number 6: convince your neighbor to do one of these things and then peer into their window under the cover of darkness while they watch the movie.
Way number 7: charter a ship and crew to take you deep into the frozen north seas and attempt to find the island of Berk yourself.
Way number 8: glue yourself to the revolving door in front of Dreamworks Studios until they decide to re-release the film in a cinema near you.
Way number 9: die in battle and you will be rewarded with a private showing of How To Train Your Dragon in Valhalla.
The choice is yours.
