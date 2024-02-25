Where Can I Watch ‘How To Train Your Dragon’? Answered

Where can I re-experience the joy of my childhood?

Where can I watch the film that kicked off the greatest dragon franchise of all time? And if the live-action version of How To Train Your Dragon is mid, what streaming service will allow me to seek refuge in the beauty of the original? How do I give myself goosebumps over and over by rewinding the first flight sequence again and again? How do I return a sense of mystery and discovery to the world? How do I watch Vikings with inexplicably Scottish accents? I need to know.

Let me count the ways…

Way number 1: watch How To Train Your Dragon on Freevee.

Way number 2: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Row 8.

Way number 3: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Amazon Prime.

Way number 4: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Apple TV.

Way number 5: rent How To Train Your Dragon on Vudu

Way number 6: convince your neighbor to do one of these things and then peer into their window under the cover of darkness while they watch the movie.

Way number 7: charter a ship and crew to take you deep into the frozen north seas and attempt to find the island of Berk yourself.

Way number 8: glue yourself to the revolving door in front of Dreamworks Studios until they decide to re-release the film in a cinema near you.

Way number 9: die in battle and you will be rewarded with a private showing of How To Train Your Dragon in Valhalla.

The choice is yours.

