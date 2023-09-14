Everything Will Be Live-Action—Except the Dragons, Presumably

The How To Train Your Dragon animated series captured the hearts and minds of a generation. Even those who aren’t fans of fantasy won’t be able to stop themselves from falling in love with the ever-adorable Toothless and his rider Hiccup. The franchise tells the story of a Viking society plagued by a pest of dragons—until Hiccup finds and wounds Toothless, before helping him recover and creating a permanent bond in the process.

We won’t go into too many more details to avoid spoilers for the three movies within the How To Train Your Dragon trilogy (please, do yourself a favor and watch them if you haven’t already). However, excitingly for fans, the live-action train has now pulled into the How To Train Your Dragon station. Off the success of live-action adaptations like The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and the Beast, and so many more, Toothless and Hiccup will now also be translated into real-life counterparts on-screen. Well, Toothless will likely still be animated in some sense, seeing as dragons (sadly) don’t exist, but close enough!

When is How To Train Your Dragon‘s live-action release date?

The good news is that we already have a release date for How To Train Your Dragon in live-action. The bad news is that we’ve got a fair long while to wait, with a scheduled release of March 14, 2025. Universal Pictures started filming in June, 2023 but is experiencing delays due to the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. This could result in the release date also being pushed back, but there’s no confirmation on that either way at this stage.

The casting is already underway

Despite having delays to the filming schedule, the casting is already confirmed. The Black Phone‘s Mason Thames will star as Hiccup opposite Nico Parker, who you might know as Sarah in HBO’s The Last of Us, as Astrid.

We also know some of the production credits, with the feature film being directed by Dean DeBlois. In addition, three-time best picture Oscar nominee Marc Platt and Adam Siegel will produce via Marc Platt Productions, working alongside VP production development Lexi Barta overseeing on behalf of Universal.

Will it differ from the animated version?

The plot of How To Train Your Dragon is expected to follow the same inspiration as the animated version: boy meets dragon, dragon learns to fly again, boy takes dragon home to meet the family. That old classic.

If the live-action movie is followed by more sequels, like the animated one, the plot of How To Train Your Dragon has already expanded to cover meaty topics of acceptance, the loss of a parent, young love, and prejudice in a variety of forms. A seemingly simple fantasy story was big enough to take on massive themes, which is half the reason why it’s so beloved among fans. If the live-action version is to work, then How To Train Your Dragon needs to capture this same heart that caught audience attention the first time around.

This piece was written during the 2023 WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes. Without the labor of the writers and actors currently on strike, the work being covered here wouldn’t exist.

