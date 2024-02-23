Here’s Where to Catch ‘Dune: Part Two’

Strap on your stillsuits and get your sandworm hooks ready! Dune: Part Two is almost in theaters. But is a theater the only place to watch it? When and where will Dune: Part Two be streaming? Here’s the lowdown.

Why you should see Dune: Part Two in theaters, if you can

With Covid still circulating, it’s understandable that many people want to wait until Dune: Part Two is streaming before they watch it. If the only reason you’re on the fence is because you’re not sure the IMAX experience is worth it, though, let me enlighten you.

I’m usually not one to hype IMAX films, but Dune: Part Two is absolutely, 100% worth it. Denis Villeneuve is a gifted filmmaker with a keen eye for composition, and he builds the planet of Arrakis, the Harkonnen home world, and other locales with exquisite detail. The scene where Paul learns how to ride a sandworm? Absolutely superb. The scenes involving Feyd-Rautha (Austin Butler)’s duels? Amazing. The climactic final battle? Jaw-dropping. The best way to really appreciate Villeneuve’s artistry is on as big a screen as possible.

Plus, you can watch the movie with AMC’s super weird sandworm-themed popcorn bucket!

If you want to see Dune: Part Two in the theater, you can buy tickets now. The movie comes out on March 1 (with a soft release on February 29 in some cities).

If you can’t see Dune: Part Two in the theater, here’s when and where you can stream it

Since Dune: Part Two is a Warner Bros. film, it will head to Max when it finishes its theatrical run. That means you’ll be able to stream Dune: Part Two on Max sometime this spring.

When, though? It’s hard to say. Warner Bros. hasn’t given a release date for the film, but Warner Bros. films usually hit Max within a couple of months of their theatrical release. Stay tuned!

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

