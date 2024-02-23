‘Dune: Part Two’ Is on the Horizon, But When Can You Watch It at Home?

Dune: Part Two is hitting theaters in March of 2024 but some want to watch it in the comfort of their own home theaters. So when exactly can you expect the Denis Villeneuve epic to be hitting the streaming services? It may be a while before you can watch on the couch.

As of this moment, the only way you can experience Paul Atreides’ (Timothée Chalamet) journey with the Fremen is to head to the theaters. The film is set to release on March 1st and outside of its theatrical release, we don’t have much information on what is to come for Dune: Part Two. But in many ways, that’s for the best. It is a visually stunning film that is best seen on the biggest screen possible.

What we know about the release for Dune: Part Two is simply that we’re going to see how Paul and Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson) are dealing with their new lives with the Fremen. Well, we also have the Frank Herbert novel to go off of but there could still be some surprises that Villeneuve and company have in store for us.

With an all-star cast, sweeping landscapes, and the story of the Messiah that the Fremen are searching for, there is a lot to wait for in Dune: Part Two. But if you want to still wait to see it once it is on streaming, we do kind of know where it will be.

Where will you be able to watch Dune: Part Two when it hits streaming?

Like most of the Warner Bros. collection, you’ll be able to watch Dune: Part Two on Max when it is released to streaming. In the meantime, you can just rewatch the first Dune movie on repeat until you get to see how the story of Arrakis plays out.

So until Dune: Part Two makes its streaming debut, you can see the film in theaters near you starting on March 1st!

