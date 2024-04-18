So You Want to Know When ‘Chicago Fire’ Will Return …

Chicago Fire hasn’t been on in a few weeks and fans are getting itchy. Season 12 is currently airing but the last episode to air was on April 3. Episode 9 left us with unanswered questions, so what’s going on with episode 10??

The series took a break that really has fans wondering what’s going on, especially now that it has been two weeks without the series! Chicago Fire‘s episode 9 focused on characters like Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) dealing with his step-son James (Stephen Ruffin) and their relationship together, and we got to see the duo of Van Meter (Tim Hopper) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) working together to solve an arson case.

All that being said, that doesn’t mean we were all ready for the show to go away for a month without knowing! Cable network television shows, they love to do it. In the pre-streaming platform days, watching network shows used to be a whole game, trying to figure out when they were going to be back, and that still hasn’t changed. When it comes to Chicago Fire, we do still have a wait ahead of us for a new episode of the hit series.

As of right now, the next episode is set to air on May 1st. Yes, almost a full month after the last episode of the series. I mean, it isn’t unheard of in cable. We used to have huge mid-season finales and then the shows wouldn’t return until months later. So waiting a month between episodes 9 and 10 isn’t the end of the world but it is a guessing game for fans who want to know when their firefighters are going to be back on screen.

You can rest easy knowing they’re returning, you just have two more weeks until you will see them again. Maybe we can rewatch the entire season in the meantime?

(featured image: NBC)

