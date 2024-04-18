The cast of Chicago Fire all standing in their firefighter gear
Category:
TV

So You Want to Know When ‘Chicago Fire’ Will Return …

Image of Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman
|
Published: Apr 18, 2024 02:11 pm

Chicago Fire hasn’t been on in a few weeks and fans are getting itchy. Season 12 is currently airing but the last episode to air was on April 3. Episode 9 left us with unanswered questions, so what’s going on with episode 10??

Recommended Videos

The series took a break that really has fans wondering what’s going on, especially now that it has been two weeks without the series! Chicago Fire‘s episode 9 focused on characters like Chief Boden (Eamonn Walker) dealing with his step-son James (Stephen Ruffin) and their relationship together, and we got to see the duo of Van Meter (Tim Hopper) and Severide (Taylor Kinney) working together to solve an arson case.

All that being said, that doesn’t mean we were all ready for the show to go away for a month without knowing! Cable network television shows, they love to do it. In the pre-streaming platform days, watching network shows used to be a whole game, trying to figure out when they were going to be back, and that still hasn’t changed. When it comes to Chicago Fire, we do still have a wait ahead of us for a new episode of the hit series.

As of right now, the next episode is set to air on May 1st. Yes, almost a full month after the last episode of the series. I mean, it isn’t unheard of in cable. We used to have huge mid-season finales and then the shows wouldn’t return until months later. So waiting a month between episodes 9 and 10 isn’t the end of the world but it is a guessing game for fans who want to know when their firefighters are going to be back on screen.

You can rest easy knowing they’re returning, you just have two more weeks until you will see them again. Maybe we can rewatch the entire season in the meantime?

(featured image: NBC)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Did ‘Civil War’ Go Over Your Head? Watch ‘X-Men ’97.’
An unnamed soldier character from 'Civil War' cropped with Professor X from 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
Did ‘Civil War’ Go Over Your Head? Watch ‘X-Men ’97.’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘The Witcher’ To End With Fifth and Final Season at Netflix
Henry Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher
Category: TV
TV
‘The Witcher’ To End With Fifth and Final Season at Netflix
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 18, 2024
Read Article When Can Fans Expect Season Two of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?
Aang, Katara, and Sokka in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Category: TV
TV
When Can Fans Expect Season Two of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Richard Gadd Tells an Important True Story in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Richard Gadd as Donny and Nava Mau as Teri in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
Richard Gadd Tells an Important True Story in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 18, 2024
Read Article The 17 Best British Detective TV Shows and Series
Key art images for Broadchurch, Vera, Waking the Dead, and The Fall
Category: TV
TV
The 17 Best British Detective TV Shows and Series
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 18, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Did ‘Civil War’ Go Over Your Head? Watch ‘X-Men ’97.’
An unnamed soldier character from 'Civil War' cropped with Professor X from 'X-Men '97'
Category: TV
TV
Did ‘Civil War’ Go Over Your Head? Watch ‘X-Men ’97.’
Charlotte Simmons Charlotte Simmons Apr 18, 2024
Read Article ‘The Witcher’ To End With Fifth and Final Season at Netflix
Henry Cavill as Geralt in The Witcher
Category: TV
TV
‘The Witcher’ To End With Fifth and Final Season at Netflix
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Apr 18, 2024
Read Article When Can Fans Expect Season Two of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?
Aang, Katara, and Sokka in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender.
Category: TV
TV
When Can Fans Expect Season Two of ‘Avatar: The Last Airbender’?
Chelsea Steiner Chelsea Steiner Apr 18, 2024
Read Article Richard Gadd Tells an Important True Story in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Richard Gadd as Donny and Nava Mau as Teri in Baby Reindeer
Category: TV
TV
Richard Gadd Tells an Important True Story in ‘Baby Reindeer’
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Apr 18, 2024
Read Article The 17 Best British Detective TV Shows and Series
Key art images for Broadchurch, Vera, Waking the Dead, and The Fall
Category: TV
TV
The 17 Best British Detective TV Shows and Series
El Kuiper El Kuiper Apr 18, 2024
Author
Rachel Leishman
Rachel Leishman (She/Her) is an Assistant Editor at the Mary Sue. She's been a writer professionally since 2016 but was always obsessed with movies and television and writing about them growing up. A lover of Spider-Man and Wanda Maximoff's biggest defender, she has interests in all things nerdy and a cat named Benjamin Wyatt the cat. If you want to talk classic rock music or all things Harrison Ford, she's your girl but her interests span far and wide. Yes, she knows she looks like Florence Pugh. She has multiple podcasts, normally has opinions on any bit of pop culture, and can tell you can actors entire filmography off the top of her head. Her work at the Mary Sue often includes Star Wars, Marvel, DC, movie reviews, and interviews.