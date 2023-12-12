Season two of Netflix’s Wednesday has been as ephemeral as that shadow you caught moving in the mirror out of the corner of your eye. Blink, and it’s gone. Well, no it’s not gone, but we still haven’t heard a lot about the second season of this mega-hit show. Let’s take a look at what we do know.

Released in 2022, Wednesday very quickly became one of the most successful Netflix series of all time. Starring Jenna Ortega as the moody protagonist, the series debuted with a record-breaking 341.23 million hours viewed, landing it immediately in the number one spot on Netflix’s Global Top Ten English Language TV Shows. It went on to break record after record and earned itself 12 Emmy nominations, including nods for Ortega and executive producer/director (of half of the episodes) Tim Burton.

With such a phenomenal response to the show and its leading lady, which included millions of TikToks and saw Lady Gaga’s “Bloody Mary” receive a 1,800% bump in streaming on Spotify, it is no surprise that in January of 2023, the show received a huge thumbs up to get a second season.

So let’s take a look at where we are with that so far.

What stage is season two at now?

During the actors’ and writers’ strikes, most shows and films were put on hold, meaning that everything we were expecting to get sooner rather than later is coming, well … later. This is the same for Wednesday season two, which was confirmed to be getting a second season on January 6, 2023, with storyline development underway. At that time Ortega spoke to Glamour Magazine, saying,

We are starting to prep season two of Wednesday, which … has been exciting. Just developing new storylines and seeing where characters are going. Starting those conversations has been really, really fun. I think it’s going to be bigger and better, which is cool.

Unfortunately, the strikes forced everything to go on hold but now that they are over, with writers and actors emerging victorious (hoorah!), the pre-production can begin again. Post-strike, getting season two going will be a priority for the streaming service, which will want to cash in on it as soon as possible. Production is said to start up once again in April 2024.

Wednesday season 2 release window

It is not yet known when we can expect to see Wednesday back on our screens. The first season took quite a while to film, requiring six months between September 2021 and March 2022, so even if production starts in April, it is looking very unlikely we will get anything at the end of 2024. It is more probable that we will rejoin Wednesday and her friends and family in 2025 at this rate.

