When does ‘Fire Country’ return? Answered

Fire Country has gone, and I BURN to know when it will return. If I don’t get to watching beautiful flames raging on network TV soon, then I’m just going to have to start some conflagrations of my own. Unless someone provides an answer, it’s time for matches and gasoline.

Recommended Videos

Is Fire Country coming back?

Yes indeed. CBS’ Fire Country will return for a third season very soon. How soon? Friday, October 18, at 9 p.m. EST. For people without cable, the episodes of the newest season will be streaming on Paramount+ the following day.

And speaking of episodes, how many we talking here? It’s no secret that Fire Country‘s season 2 flamed after only 10, which was far less than the first season had. Why? The glorious SAG-AFTRA strikes. The voice of the entertainment industry spoke, and the studios had to listen. Now that the writers strikes are resolved, it’s likely that the show’s third season will have more episodes than the second, but this hasn’t been officially announced. Only officially assumed.

Will the main cast be returning? One can officially assume so as well! The full cast is expected to return, meaning Thieriot will still be Bode Donovan, Kevin Alejandro will come back as Manny Perez, and Jordan Calloway will return Jake Crawford and all will be right in the world. I’m gonna go out on a limb here and say that Bode’s ex-gf Cara will not be coming back, considering she spoiler alert died in the second season’s fifth episode. But who knows? Maybe the tree connected to the limb I went out on will burn down in a forest fire, this is Fire Country, after all. Maybe Zombie Cara isn’t totally off the table.

(Featured Image: CBS)

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy