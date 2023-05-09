Where and How To Watch ‘Evil Dead Rise’ Right Now

Evil Dead Rise has made quite a splash in the horror world. After all, the last Evil Dead film came out in 2013 and Ash vs Evil Dead ended in 2018, so fans have been itching for more Evil Dead, and we finally got it.

Evil Dead Rise delivers as far as gory moments, blood, and campiness are concerned. Not to mention how Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland) is maggot mommy for real (sorry, not sorry). Thank the Deadites that Evil Dead Rise‘s digital release didn’t take as long as it could have. So let’s get down to the nitty gritty and see where Evil Dead Rise can be streamed.

Where to stream Evil Dead Rise

Evil Dead Rise released in theaters on April 21, but the wait is already over for the digital release. Theaters aren’t always accessible to everyone for various reasons. In fact, I personally think simultaneous digital and theater releases should become more common. At any rate here’s where you can currently rent or purchase Evil Dead Rise:

Amazon Video

Google Play

YouTube

Microsoft Store

Redbox

Spectrum on Demand

DirecTV

AMC on Demand

Right now, Evil Dead Rise is available to rent at a premium price—$19.99—but that amount should go down in the coming weeks. It’s unclear when the film will be available to stream on Max.

If you’re based outside of the US (or Canada), then be sure to check Just Watch to find your streaming and purchase options. Evil Dead Rise will be released on physical on June 27, so get your cheese graters and record players ready for that.

(featured image: Warner Bros.)

