Dunkin’ brings back pumpkin spice with an adult twist

Summer doesn’t stop us autumn enjoyers from craving all things pumpkin. If you’re wondering when Dunkin’ gets pumpkin spice back in restaurants, you’re in luck. Dunkin’ has already announced its 2024 fall menu.

Recommended Videos

The standout, of course, is the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte, available in both hot and iced. This blend of espresso and frothy milk delivers that coveted pumpkin spice flavor in all its greatness. Topped with whipped cream and drizzle if you so choose, the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte can work double time as a sweet treat. If your mouth is watering just thinking about it, then look forward to August 28, 2024, which marks the start of Dunkin’s new menu and transition to fall.

While everyone does their version of Pumpkin Spice (just look at Starbucks’ fall menu), Dunkin’s signature fall flavor is Pumpkin Swirl. Labeled as Dunkin’s “most sought-after flavor,” you can also customize any Dunkin’ coffee (or hot chocolate) with a pump or two of Pumpkin Swirl. So, if the Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte is screaming too much caffeine, you’ve got other ways to satisfy your pumpkin craving.

Adults can also enjoy their pumpkin spice spiked

Dunkin’ jumped into the alcoholic beverage space pretty recently, launching a line of ready-to-drink iced coffees and teas with a malt alcohol base. Now, Pumpkin Spice joins the ranks of Dunkin’s other boozy beverages. Clocking in at 6% ABV, Dunkin’ Spiked’s Pumpkin Iced Latte is described as “the perfect balance of sweet pumpkin, vanilla, and fall spice flavors.”

Those looking to try the new flavor can check Dunkin’s website for stores carrying the product in their area. Unfortunately, Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte will only be available in 28 states, at least at this time.

The spiked coffees have been major hits. Currently offered in four flavors (original, vanilla, mocha, and caramel), Dunkin’ Spiked puts an adult twist on its most popular offerings. It’s a smart move, with Dunkin’ following in the footsteps of other popular beverage brands, like Lipton and AriZona, to cross into the alcoholic beverage market.

However, keep in mind that Dunkin’ Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte is a “limited release,” meaning it will have a seasonal run. Dunkin’ hasn’t specified when it will be removing the Spiked Pumpkin Spice Latte from shelves yet, but it will probably coincide with its fall menu. Once winter arrives, you can kiss pumpkin spice goodbye and say hello to new seasonal favorites like the Pink Velvet Macchiato.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy