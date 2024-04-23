When Did ILLIT Debut? Answered

If you’re on K-popTok, then the lyrics “This time I want you like it’s magnetic” have been stuck in your head for the past week (or two). The song was released by monster rookies ILLIT (pronounced EYE-LIT), who are already carving their names in the K-pop sphere.

The group is a fresh face in the industry but is already poised to be one of the most successful fifth-generation K-pop groups. Housed under HYBE Labels, the same company with BTS, LE SSERAFIM, NewJeans, and SEVENTEEN on their roster, K-pop fans can expect ILLIT to follow a similar formula to achieve worldwide fame.

For busy K-pop fans, ILLIT’s entry into the K-pop world might have come out of the blue. However, their debut story is far from a mystery. Let’s take a look at when and how ILLIT debuted and what they’ve achieved so far.

When did ILLIT debut?

ILLIT made their official debut on March 25, 2024, under BELIFT Lab, a subsidiary of HYBE Labels, with their debut EP Super Real Me and its lead single “Magnetic.” They are label mates with ENHYPEN.

However, the group as a whole was introduced in September 2023, while the members were revealed to the public in June.

How was ILLIT formed?

The group was formed through the JTBC survival show R U NEXT? There, 22 contestants competed through seven rounds of challenges, facing elimination in each round, to earn a spot in the debut group. The group name ILIT was revealed in the final episode of the show.

(JTBC)

After a fierce battle between the contestants, six girls rose above and joined the debut line. In order of their final ranks, the group was composed of Wonhee, Youngseo, Minju, Iroha, Moka, and Yunah. Notice how I said “was” composed of? Though Youngseo was set to debut with the other members of ILLIT, it was announced on January 5, 2024, that she would be leaving the group and the agency as a whole.

According to BELIFT Lab, they mutually decided to terminate her contract after discussing the future activities of her and the group, and though no other reason was given, the company stated they would “honor her wishes.”

ILLIT makes explosive debut with Magentic

Fans were getting antsy after months went by without word of ILLIT’s debut. Many were shocked that the group even attended Acne Studio’s show during Paris Fashion Week in February before releasing music, with fans begging for HYBE to release the album! After all, they are singers, not influencers or models.

After waiting nearly half a year for ILLIT’s debut, the girls shocked the K-pop world with not just “Magentic,” but their other songs, “Lucky Girl Syndrome,” “Midnight Fiction,” and “My World,” as well.

It turns out the wait was worth it; upon debut, they dominated not only South Korean music charts but international music charts as well. With the fierce competition among girl group rookies, their momentum is extremely impressive. The girls sold over 380,000 copies of their album within just a week of their debut. With some groups struggling to sell just 10,000 copies, this is a huge accomplishment for a rookie girl group.

Currently, ILLIT is still actively promoting “Magnetic,” collaborating with several groups for dance challenges and appearing on music programs to perform their debut single. As they continue to embark on new projects and release new music, I think it is safe to say that we can expect big things from ILLIT!

