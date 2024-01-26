As unbelievable as it sounds, the wonderful Gravity Falls ended after two seasons. Even if you haven’t watched the show in what feels like three lifetimes, you’re probably curious about what happened to Mabel, Dipper, and the mysteries surrounding Gravity Falls.

One thing you’ll have to know is that Bill Cipher, the triangular demon that probably had the Illuminatis out there excited, tried to orchestrate a weirdmageddon. You already know that nothing normal ever happens in Gravity Falls, so an apocalypse of madness, orchestrated by an amusing yet malicious demon, isn’t surprising.

What Happened in Weirdmageddon?

Grunkle Stan was still trying to bring his twin back from the second dimension through a portal. The portal was repaired, and Grunkle Ford came back to the third dimension, but this all resulted in the creation of an interdimensional rift. Although initially contained, Bill was able to trick Mabel into giving him the rift.

By breaking the rift, Bill Cipher was able to unleash weirdmageddon. But he’s just a silly triangle that spouts a lot of weird things, so what could possibly go wrong in Bill Cipher’s apocalypse? Everything, like monsters running around and chasing Gravity Falls residents, people turning into stone, reality being torn apart—it’s fun chaos, but the only one happy is Bill Cipher.

Bill wanted to take the chaos globally, but the answers were safe only with Grunkle Ford. After refusing to tell Bill how to bring weirdmageddon worldwide, Bill tries to go after the Pines family. Thankfully, Grunkle Stan and Grunkle Ford found a way to trick Bill Cipher into going into Grunkle Stan’s mind. Since he’s an imaginary demon, Grunkle Ford was able to erase Bill from existence through the memory gun.

Gravity Falls and the world were saved from Bill Cipher, but at the cost of Grunkle Stan losing his memories. Don’t worry, Grunkle Stan later remembered everything because of Mabel’s scrapbook and Mr. Waddles (Mabel’s pet pig). The summer ended, so Mabel and Dipper eventually had to leave for California.

On a positive note, the show ended with a “see you next summer” note to Dipper. But the last episode aired on February 15, 2016, and hasn’t returned since.

