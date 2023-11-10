Will ‘Gravity Falls’ Return for Season 3?

Gravity Falls had two amazing seasons on the Disney Channel, along with several shorts. But is there any way fans will see a third season?

Gravity Falls follows the adventures of Dipper (Jason Ritter) and Mabel (Kristen Schaal) Pines. The 12-year-old twins go to stay for the summer with their eccentric Grunkle Stan Pines (Alex Hirsch) in the mysterious town of Gravity Falls. Quickly after their arrival, Dipper feels like there is much more to the town than appears on the surface. Over the summer, mystery upon mystery unfolds until all is revealed towards the end of the second season. This is one of those shows that is meant for kids but is entertaining for people of all ages with its mix of intriguing stories and hilarious jokes. It’s got supernatural mystery, and creepy monsters, plus Mabel gets a pig named Waddles. There’s even a boy band made of clones! You’ll have a hard time finding anything to not like about this show.

For a show that ended in 2016, Gravity Falls still has a devoted fanbase. It’s won multiple awards and has a near-perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. It is easy to say that most people who watch the show fall in love with it. Of course, we would like to see a season 3, so will there be more episodes of Gravity Falls?

Will there be a Gravity Falls season 3?

At the end of season 2, Dipper and Mabel went back home following their summer of fun in Gravity Falls. It essentially wrapped up the story of the series. So, as much as we love the show and want more adventures with the twins, their story is complete. Creator Alex Hirsch posted on Tumblr to explain he chose to end the series because the it reached “its natural conclusion.” Gravity Falls will not have a season 3.

However, that doesn’t mean we won’t see more of Gravity Falls, Oregon. In 2018, Hirsch created a graphic novel with some more adventures featuring Shmebulock and the gnomes along with the Pines family. Hirsch has also not ruled out doing a Gravity Falls movie in the future. Although we may not have new adventures with Dipper and Mabel, we can always rewatch the seasons on Dinsey+ and Hulu after doing a mind wipe. Then it will all feel new again.

(featured image: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]