What’s the ‘You’re so funny’ trend on TikTok? Explained

This latest TikTok trend proves millennials and Gen Z love using humor to cope with their trauma.

TikTok has been the epicenter of trends for years (though we don’t know for how much longer). Over the years, we’ve watched trends come and go, such as dance challenges and mukbang. This latest TikTok trend has users revealing some of their deepest, darkest secrets.

What does the ‘You’re so funny’ trend on TikTok mean?

This latest trend has users sharing a photo or video of themselves with the song “She Looks So Perfect” by 5 Seconds of Summer (also known as 5SOS) blasting in the background. The caption starts with the hypothetical compliment, “You’re so funny!”

The user then replies “thanks” or “thank you” and dives deep into a seriously traumatic event that led to their sense of humor. Others shared a secret they’ve kept for years as the reason why they are so funny.

One of the most popular entries for this trend comes from a plastic surgeon who goes by @realdrseattle. When given the hypothetical comment “You’re so funny,” he reveals, “Thanks, one of my patients was a terrorist that came in for a nose job (so that they could change their identity), and we didn’t know until the FBI showed up to the office.” The video playing in the background includes Dr. Seattle and his staff dancing (because of course, it does).

Another example showing just how dark this trend can go comes from Addison Croft. Croft used this trend to share an anecdote from her toxic ex, revealing she was pregnant with his baby and, instead of being supportive, pressured her to have an abortion to save his career. She went through with it, only for him to leave her alone in a bathtub to process what had happened while he played a concert in Texas. The comment section has shown nothing but support for Croft as she revealed the trauma she endured at the hands of her ex.

Michael Clifford, a member of 5SOS, has also jumped on the trend. His entry was far less serious, saying, “Thanks, our song is now the theme song for trauma bonding.” Well, at least “She Looks So Perfect” will always be remembered.

The “You’re so funny” trend perfectly combines humor with vulnerability. Many have taken to the comment section of such videos to share their secrets, allowing TikTok to once again be an avenue where people can find community. It also shows how people, especially millennials and Gen Z, utilize humor to cope with their trauma. I guess laughter really is the best medicine.

