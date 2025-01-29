SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 06: In this photo illustration, the TikTok logo is displayed on an iPhone screen on December 06, 2024 in San Anselmo, California. A three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., has upheld a law mandating China-based ByteDance to sell the popular social media app TikTok or face a ban in the United States. ByteDance has until January 19, 2025 to sell the company. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
(Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
What does ‘cute winter boots’ on TikTok mean? Explained

The term "cute winter boots" is helping to spread an important message on TikTok.
Alexandria Lopez
Published: Jan 29, 2025 08:02 am

“Cute winter boots” might have a totally different meaning than you’re thinking.

When TikTok came back after its short 14-hour ban on January 20, people were quick to notice changes on the platform. While TikTok used to be a place where people could freely share their thoughts and ideas, people noticed that information about Donald Trump and his questionable actions has been suppressed. Some TikToks cannot be shared with friends, while other users reported having their videos removed for simply expressing their thoughts on the current political landscape.

To combat this, TikTok users have coined a new term to use in their videos: “cute winter boots.”

Here’s what ‘cute winter boots’ actually means on TikTok

As some have alleged that TikTok is suppressing political content, people have started using the term “cute winter boots” as a way to discuss the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants in the United States. When you search for “cute winter boots,” the first few videos you might see are of furry boots or UGGS, but a deeper dive will show you videos of people educating one another on what is happening.

Some people also use “cute winter boots” to find a community on TikTok amid the reported growing censorship. Many have used the term while sharing tips on how to stay safe and informed amid the crackdown on undocumented immigrants. Others talk about local events, protests, and developments so that users stay informed. In short, “cute winter boots” is code used by creators to speak up on political matters without being restricted on TikTok.

@xxsar__maxx

#Inverted who knows the secret ✨ #fyp #cutewinterboots #winterboots

♬ original sound – Sara Margaret?

The way it is used varies by creator. Some utilize the phrase while they speak, omitting words that could get them suppressed and replacing it with “cute winter boots.” Others go on a tangent about “cute winter boots” but have signs or tablets that show their real message. Using “cute winter boots” is an effective way of speaking about these issues because the platform favors product-focused content; some people have even linked their videos to TikTok shop products, allowing other users to purchase educational items regarding immigrants.

@orangejulius314

Hey guys please spread this message. I hope you watched the entire thing. There’s some great information about those needing to avoid ice cream. #fyp #cutewinterboots #grwm

♬ original sound – Julio

Of course, “cute winter boots” is not the only code word the people on TikTok have created. Amid the surge of ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) crackdowns on undocumented immigrants, people have avoided using the term ICE on its own. Instead, when talking about ICE, people say “ice cream trucks” or simply “ice cream.”

@missalchemy7

??#cutewinterboots #cutewinterbootsforwomen #fyp #fyppp #icecream #icecreamtruck

♬ Wendigoon is a cool dude – audio

It’s confusing, but with TikTok allegedly suppressing the voices of those trying to speak up for undocumented immigrants and Trump’s inhumane choices just a week into his presidency, these terms have become necessary. Within the first few days of Trump’s immigration crackdown, ICE has reported thousands of arrests and deportations. Trump has also revealed he is thinking of cutting off funding for sanctuary cities, which house and protect undocumented immigrants.

We’re living in a dystopian era where everything we say against the current regime is likely to be shut down and censored. We’ll probably see more terms similar to “cute winter boots” go viral on TikTok as creators speak up on things that matter during these scary times.

