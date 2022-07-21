Jordan Peele kicked off his directorial debut guns-blazing with Oscar-winning Get Out, which he then followed up with the equally sinister and outstanding Us. And now he’s back with his third highly anticipated film, Nope, which so far has been receiving nothing but only the best reviews. One has to ask, though, what’s next for Jordan Peele?

Speaking to Deadline during the Nope premier, the director had this to say:

“When I want you to know, you will know, I guarantee you. No, I will stay within this realm that I love which is, I think, the only way I know how to view the world and how to tell stories at this point. A little bit of horror, a little bit of comedy; I’m always going to try and give you a big show.”

Currently, Peele is expected to release a stop-motion film with Netflix called Wendell & Wild, which will serve as a reunion for him and Keegan-Michael Key after their sketch comedy TV show, Key & Peele, ended in 2015. The film is directed by Oscar nominee Henry Selick and will also star Lyric Ross (This Is Us), Angela Bassett (Black Panther), James Hong (Kung Fu Panda), Tamara Smart (A Babysitter’s Guide to Monster Hunting), Natalie Martinez (The Twilight Zone), and Tantoo Cardinal (Dances with Wolves), to name a few.

As for Nope, it is set in a lonely gulch somewhere in inland California and stars Daniel Kaluuya (with whom Peele had previously worked on Get Out) Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun, Brandon Perea, Michael Wincott, Wrenn Schmidt, Keith David, Michael Busch, Donna Mills, Barbie Ferreira, Devon Graye, Terry Notary, and more. Its official synopsis doesn’t provide much insight—only that following the death of their father, a couple of caretakers of a horse ranch encounter a weird force. This probably explains the mysterious and weird things falling out of the sky in the film’s trailer.

What are you hoping Jordan Peele will work on next?

(featured image: Paramount+)

