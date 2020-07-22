Rumors of a Lando Star Wars TV Series With Donald Glover? Bring on the Capes!

A Disney+ series for our favorite cape-wearing spaceman? You definitely have my attention. Rumors are flooding Twitter over the idea of a young Lando Calrissian getting his own series for the streaming platform, and it makes for plenty of ideas of where we could see Lando next.

Donald Glover could be taking on Lando Calrissian’s capes once more, and I, for one, would love to see it. The rumor started circulating when Kessel Run Transmissions talked about it on their show. Neither Disney nor Lucasfilm have confirmed or denied the idea, but the internet is happy with even the prospect of a Lando show.

BREAKING: Donald Glover is returning as Lando Calrissian for his own @disneyplus series! (@KRTransmissions) pic.twitter.com/o73j3wrEgQ — Star Wars Stuff (@starwarstuff) July 22, 2020

Honestly, if this is just some way of using the principles of The Secret to will a Lando series into existence, I’m here for it.

The first time we saw Glover as Lando was in Solo: A Star Wars Story, a movie that is either beloved or brushed aside, depending on who you talk to. Solo rules, and I will fight anyone who dares say it doesn’t … okay, maybe not fight, but I do love Solo. But most everyone agreed that Glover embodied the brilliance that Billy Dee Williams brought to Lando and managed to bring to life a younger Lando Calrissian in a way that fit perfectly with the Lando we knew from The Empire Strikes Back and beyond.

Now, Lando has been back in this prequel adventure with Han as well as returning to the franchise (as Billy Dee Williams) in Rise of Skywalker. So, if there were to be a series starring Donald Glover, it’d be interesting to see where it would take us—especially if it is even before he meets Han Solo (meaning we’d have more of Phoebe Waller-Bridge as L3-37).

Maybe a series about how Lando got the Falcon in the first place? How he fell in love with a revolutionary droid? Or, if we do have more of Lando after his adventure in Solo, it could mean a return of Alden Ehrenreich as Han Solo.

I hope this isn’t just a rumor but is, instead, something that they are actually doing at Disney+. Lando Calrissian is one of those characters who is incredibly fun to watch and learn more about, and seeing him onscreen in any capacity would be fun. But a series set before we meet him in Empire Strikes Back and covering how he got to Bespin? That’d be fun. I’d watch 8 episodes of Lando just existing in Cloud City for the hell of it.

Whatever happens, at least we all know that if there were going to be a Lando series, we’d all be excited about it.

(image: Disney/Lucasfilm)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? tips@themarysue.com