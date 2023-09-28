Anyone who follows Vanderpump Rules knows that cast side-ventures never stay on schedule. That may be because they are reality stars first and business people second. Or maybe because stalled dreams create great storylines, and you have to milk that for all its worth. Regardless, if you watched the last season of VPR (and I am not talking about just the last tacked-on Scandoval episode and the reunions. I mean you slogged through all of season 10) you’d know that it took blood, sweat, a divorce, and at least one DJ James Kennedy set to finally launch Tom Schwartz and Tom Sandoval’s (booooo) side venture bar and restaurant Schwartz and Sandy’s. You’d also know that Ariana Madix and Katie Maloney were quite sure that their new sandwich shop, Something About Her, would never take that long to get off the ground.

So about that. See, most of season 10 was filmed in 2022, with the Scandoval episodes and reunion being filmed in the spring of 2023. This means that Madix and Maloney have had their physical location for about a year now, and unfortunately, Something About Her shows no additional signs of opening. In fact, it shows the opposite of that:

what is happening with Something About Her?! #PumpRules pic.twitter.com/bjXlKSLxPx — blonde hair ? black heart (@blndhairblckhrt) September 24, 2023

Now, you may see the date on that social post, but the photos are from a Weho Times article from late July, where they outlined the work being done to the facade and speculated why it was happening:

A peek inside from the high windows shows that the interior is still intact, furniture is in place and seems unchanged. It appears the revamping of the storefront will likely be part of Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Rules Season 11 storyline. Notices were posted on businesses around the area this week by EFT Media Productions LLC, announcing that there will be filming at Something About Her on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. According to the notice, filming will consist of interior dialogue and interviews inside the restaurant. There will also be exterior walk-up shots and establishing shots in front of the restaurant and from across the street.

Here’s the thing, though: Filming has now wrapped on Season 11, and there’s no opening date for Something About Her in sight. Any Bravo fan knows if a side gig opens and there are no cameras around to film it, did it even happen? Of course not! So now the sandwich shop is in limbo, and people are weighing in as to why:

Here’s my favorite unsolicited opinion from Spencer Pratt. I now understand how exciting it was for Marvel fans to get their multi-verse because this is mine:

Was a front for a merch grab https://t.co/NWwdmdXL5k — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) September 25, 2023

This person seems to think it’s all related to zoning and even looked up permits. I seriously love Bravo fans’ commitment to the tea:

They got cited for the patio encroaching into the public right of way (i.e., the sidewalk) and have to remove it! Looking through Google Maps street view, it looks like the patio has been there for a while but Katie and Ariana are dealing with the violation. https://t.co/7FfBa5Dk6D pic.twitter.com/sqUpaiK4jY — Summer Morris Hobson (@summeramorris_) September 25, 2023

Any Bravo fan will understand this reference:

Finally, there’s this:

I guess this explains why Katie said she’s gets upset when people ask her when the restaurant is opening #PUMPRULES https://t.co/Bhg110CPRG — All Tings Reallty? (@AllTingsReality) September 25, 2023

Anyone who’s been following VPR knows that Ariana Madix is in a much different position post-Scandoval than pre, landing a role in a Lifetime movie, releasing a new cocktail book, and joining the cast of Dancing With the Stars. Her Instagram is full of her new opportunities and very little about Something About Her:

The last time Maloney mentioned the shop on social media (obliquely) was in June:

However, it’s not all doom and gloom for the Venn diagram of VPR fans and people who love going to celebrity-owned sandwich shops. The restaurant’s Instagram did post a call for applications in early August:

Now, if you enjoy being an internet detective, like me, you’ll note the hiring post was made on August 3rd, the day after the WeHo Times said VPR was going to film at the Something About Her location. That could be a coincidence, but nothing is a coincidence when a reality show is filming, so take that information with a massive grain of salt.

If I were writing books, getting cast in movies, and dancing with the stars, I’m not sure how much energy I would devote to my sandwich shop. Running a small business is hard, posting spon-cons on your social media accounts is not! I’m not Ariana Madix or Katie Maloney, though, so it’s not over until Lisa Vanderpump buys out the lease and puts in another cocktail bar, darling. Until then, we just have to take Madix and Maloney’s word that There’s Something About Her is real, and it will be fabulous.

(Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images)

