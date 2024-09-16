Wait, why is Ben Whishaw being so cagey about the fate of ‘Paddington’s Aunt Lucy?

Paddington is very serious business in Britain. We love that little bear. So perhaps it shouldn’t be surprising that some people are rather concerned about what might happen to him in Paddington in Peru, the upcoming third outing for the world’s most famous marmalade lover.

We know the basic plot of Paddington in Peru thanks to the trailer, which dropped in June. Paddington (Ben Whishaw) heads to his home country of Peru to visit his Aunt Lucy (Imelda Staunton) and takes the entire Brown family along with him. But when he gets there, he learns that Lucy has gone on a mysterious quest and disappeared, and he needs to find her. Where is she?!

British Paddington fans are downright desperate to know Lucy will be okay. When Ben Whishaw appeared on the BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg yesterday, Kuenssberg put the question to Whishaw and sounded genuinely concerned as she did so. “I have to ask you, can you promise to kids of all ages that we will find out in the new film what really happened to Aunt Lucy?” Whishaw offered up a solemn “yes.”

“I absolutely cannot tell you [what happens],” he went on. “You will find out … and, uh, I think it’s a really beautiful film.”

Now perhaps it’s just me, but that sounds a little ominous. Aunt Lucy is going to be okay, right? We’re supposed to know going in that Aunt Lucy is going to be okay! Or is that “beautiful film” line hinting at a sad but fulfilling death for Aunt Lucy? They wouldn’t, would they?!

The Paddington franchise has never shied away from death. Paddington’s Uncle Pastuzo died in the first film and it was a quietly devastating moment. The poor bear simply cannot lose another parental figure, I won’t stand for it.

Unfortunately, we’ll all have to wait to see if Paddington in Peru will have us laughing or crying in the end. The film comes out in the UK on November 8, 2024, but—sorry, guys—America won’t get it until January 17, 2025. We’ll try not to spoil you for Lucy’s fate.

