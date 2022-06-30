Sonic Prime was initially announced in February of last year. Since then we’ve had a few updates, like character reveals and some teasers that show off the animation. Despite the series being set for a 2022 release and me writing this at the end of June, there hasn’t been a full trailer or anything that delves into the plot beyond vague “multiverse” and “journey of self-discovery” descriptors. Even so, there are some things we do know, so let’s speed off and collect as many rings as we can.

Series details we know so far

Check out this quick teaser of Sonic Prime, coming to @netflix! pic.twitter.com/rxdujSEtwu — Sonic the Hedgehog (@sonic_hedgehog) May 3, 2022

As we reported back in 2021, the series will be 24 episodes animated by WildBrain (Netflix’s Carmen Sandiego) with Man of Action Entertain (Ben 10) serving as showrunners/producers. The series revolves around the concept of there being a multiverse. Back in 2021, I said the following. “The multiverse idea might sound a little bonkers, but I’m thinking about how Sonic Generations created two universes, one with old school Sonic and one with modern Sonic. I’m wondering if this new series will do something like that, especially since there is a surprising amount of Sonic lore to pull from.”

Since then, we got a bit more detail on what multiverse means. According to IGN, “Sonic Prime follows the legendary blue hedgehog on a ‘high-octane adventure where the fate of a strange new multiverse rests in his gloved hands,'” before they delved into the bit about this also being a journey of self-discovery. Is the multiverse going to include different variations of Sonic and his friends? Will it be like Sonic Generations where there’s an old-school Sonic and a modern Sonic? We’ll just have to wait to find out.

Who’s confirmed for the series so far?

So far we’ve gotten two character reveals, and admittedly, they’re a bit surprising. Instead of showing us Sonic the Hedgehog staples like Tails and Knuckles, both Shadow the Hedgehog and Big the Cat have been revealed as being part of Sonic Prime.

Unlike Big, Shadow is revealed all by himself, because that’s just how Shadow does things. Honestly, Shadow being part of a Sonic story is kinda expected considering how popular he is, I’m just surprised that his announcement came before seeing Tails or Knuckles or even Amy. Seeing Big kinda hints at how many of Sonic’s friends could be included in this. We’re not just getting the main ones we’re used to as we did in Sonic Boom, we got Big and Froggy, so who knows who else will show up. Can we get Rouge the Bat? Cream the Rabbit? Is Team Chaotix coming? Can I make a quiet fangirl wish for Princess Sally?

Along with Shadow and Big comes a list of voice actors who will be part of the series. Deven Mack will be portraying Sonic, adding a new voice to the Blue Blur, and according to Comicbook.com, Ashleigh Ball, Shannon Chan-Kent, Brian Drummond, Vincent Tong, Ian Hanlin, Kazumi Evans, and Adam Nurada will be joining him. There’s no word on who is playing which Sonic character yet.

When’s it coming out?

Isn’t that the question of the day? There’s no for sure release date at the moment beyond “2022” so my guess is a Fall or Winter release at this point (or 2023, whispers the pessimist in me). I wouldn’t be surprised if Sonic Prime comes out close to Sonic Frontiers… whenever that is

You can, however, set a reminder on Netflix to be alerted when Sonic Prime is ready to watch, so that’s something, right?

(Featured image: Netflix)

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]