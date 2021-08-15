Things We Saw Today: What We Do in the Shadows Renewed for Season 4!
Plus Free Guy, My Hero Academia, and more!
Few shows on television are funnier than FX’s delightful What We Do in the Shadows. A spinoff of the 2014 New Zealand mockumentary written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, WWDITS the series expands on the world built in the film to hilarious effect. With season 3 debuting in just a few weeks, FX has released a new trailer that gives us a glimpse of what’s in store for our favorite Staten Island vampire roommates.
Picking up after the events of the season 2 finale, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) find themselves in charge of the Vampiric Council after Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) has murdered the original members. This act also outs Guillermo as a descendant of vampire hunters, which is something he will have to reconcile with his masters.
Unfortunately there is only one throne on the council, so the undead quartet will have to bicker among themselves for the right to rule. We also get glimpses of Nandor’s attempts at dating, the gang visiting a casino, and Colin Robinson being, well, Colin Robinson. In addition to the new trailer, FX announced that the series had been renewed for a fourth season.
surprise! 🦇 https://t.co/OATwOSq2Vb
— Harvey Guillén (@HARVEYGUILLEN) August 13, 2021
What We Do in the Shadows premieres on September 2 on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu.
(via Variety, image: FX)
- Was Superman almost the villain in The Suicide Squad? (via CBR)
- If you ever wanted to hear the score of Howl’s Moving Castle on a Theremin, then here you go! (via Nerdist)
- Disney is already looking to make a Free Guy sequel with Ryan Reynolds. (via Syfy Wire)
- Love seeing these two together:
- Here’s everything we know about Avatar 2 … for those of you still interested. (via Collider)
- My Hero Academia updates artwork after heartbreaking episode. (via comicbook.com)
- We can’t get enough of Candyman and Watchmen star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II. (via THR)
- We love these poster concepts for board games as horror movies by Justin Bryant:
Board Games as Horror Movies
Concept art by #justinbryant#boardgames #horrormovies pic.twitter.com/hsxhVR076H
— SpectreVision (@_SpectreVision) August 15, 2021
Hope you’re having a super Sunday, Mary Suevians!
Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!
—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—
Have a tip we should know? [email protected]