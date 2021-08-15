Few shows on television are funnier than FX’s delightful What We Do in the Shadows. A spinoff of the 2014 New Zealand mockumentary written and directed by Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, WWDITS the series expands on the world built in the film to hilarious effect. With season 3 debuting in just a few weeks, FX has released a new trailer that gives us a glimpse of what’s in store for our favorite Staten Island vampire roommates.

Picking up after the events of the season 2 finale, Nandor (Kayvan Novak), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nadja (Natasia Demetriou), and Colin Robinson (Mark Proksch) find themselves in charge of the Vampiric Council after Guillermo (Harvey Guillén) has murdered the original members. This act also outs Guillermo as a descendant of vampire hunters, which is something he will have to reconcile with his masters.

Unfortunately there is only one throne on the council, so the undead quartet will have to bicker among themselves for the right to rule. We also get glimpses of Nandor’s attempts at dating, the gang visiting a casino, and Colin Robinson being, well, Colin Robinson. In addition to the new trailer, FX announced that the series had been renewed for a fourth season.

What We Do in the Shadows premieres on September 2 on FX and the next day on FX on Hulu.

(via Variety, image: FX)

