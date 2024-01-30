‘Bluey’ Is So Good, It’ll Make You Into a Dog Expert

The Australian animated series Bluey blew up the world when it hit Disney+. Even if you’ve never really been interested in dogs, you’ll fall for this little blue pup and the real dog breed she’s based on.

Dogs are cute, wonderful companions. They may not be as great as cats (sorry), but they are still good. Humans love watching dogs do little dog things, as countless internet videos can attest. The creators of Bluey made a smart move by making their show a world of dogs. They are so adorable, we can’t help but want to watch them. Bluey follows a young puppy as she learns about the world and handles tough emotions. Kids love it because it is funny. Parents love it because it is funny and teaches everyone a lesson without realizing it.

What type of dog is Bluey?

Bluey and her family (Bingo, Chili, and Bandit) are the most Australian of dog breeds. Bluey is a Blue Heeler, also known as an Australian Cattle Dog. The Blue Heeler breed makes sense when you realize Bluey’s last name is also Heeler. Known for their loyalty, intelligence, and unique coat patterns, these dogs are iconic. No matter how the show is marketed, or where it goes in the world, those Heelers signal just where the show originated. Those clever Aussies.

Of course, Bluey’s world contains more than just one type of dog breed. Neighbors and friends comprise other dog breeds. I love that the traits of these breeds are mixed in with the characters themselves. Mackenzie, Bluey’s friend, is a Border Collie from New Zealand who is adept at jumping on top of sheep. Mackenzie is smart but a little hyper-active, much like a real Border Collie. As a fancy Chow Chow, Judo is always mindful of her hair. Pomeranians are small dogs, but Pom Pom isn’t slowed down by that. One of my favorite lines in Bluey happens when Pom Pom affirms “Pomeranians are a small but hearty breed!” Even if you weren’t all that interested in dogs before Bluey, you’ll love them now.

