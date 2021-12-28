Everything Coming to Netflix in January 2022 (!!!)

Welcome to the strangest time of the year, folks! As we dwell within the liminal space that is the Christmas-New Years mystery corridor, one element remains unchanged: we need content to watch, and lots of it. So what’s heading to Netflix just in time for January 2022, which is a year we are apparently approaching?
Many classic movies will arrive for your streaming pleasure on January 1st—as though Netflix is well aware of our dazed need to stare at the television just then. These films seem to account for every kind of mood and representation of the human condition, from Annie to Big Fish to 300 to Girl, Interrupted. And for the inhuman condition, we have fantastical blockbusters like Godzilla, Hook, Gremlins, The NeverEnding Story, and Interview With the Vampire (toast the late, great Anne Rice with some blood-red wine when you watch).
Our recommendations for properties we already love or are excited to consume for the first time are bolded and italicized. Under no conditions, human or inhuman, can I recommend that anyone watch Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005).
JANUARY 1
Chief Daddy 2 – Going for Broke (Netflix Film)
The Hook Up Plan: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
300
1BR
Annie (1982)
Big Fish
Braveheart
Cadillac Records
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005)
Doing Hard Time
Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother’s Fight to Save Her Daughter
First Sunday
Free Willy
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Geronimo: An American Legend
Ghosts of Girlfriends Past
Girl, Interrupted
The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo (2011)
Godzilla (1998)
Gremlins
Happy Feet
Hell or High Water
Hook
I Know What You Did Last Summer
I Love You, Man
I Still Know What You Did Last Summer
Interview with the Vampire
Just Go with It
Kung Fu Panda
Linewatch
The Longest Yard (2005)
The Lost Boys
Midnight in Paris
Monsters vs. Aliens
Nacho Libre
The NeverEnding Story
Paranormal Activity
The Patriot
Road Trip
Runaway Bride
Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark
Stand by Me
Superman Returns
Taxi Driver
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2007)
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (1990)
Terminator 2: Judgment Day
Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines
Terminator Salvation
The Town
Troy
True Grit (2010)
The Wedding Singer
Wild Wild West
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory (1971)
Woo
JANUARY 4
Action Pack (Netflix Family)
JANUARY 5
Four to Dinner (Netflix Film)
Rebelde (Netflix Series)
JANUARY 6
The Club: Part 2 (Netflix Series)
The Wasteland (Netflix Film)
JANUARY 7
Hype House (Netflix Series)
Johnny Test: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
JANUARY 8
Undercover: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
JANUARY 11
Dear Mother (Netflix Film)
JANUARY 12
How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (Netflix Film)
JANUARY 13
Brazen (Netflix Film)
Chosen (Netflix Series)
The Journalist (Netflix Series)
Photocopier (Netflix Film)
JANUARY 14
After Life: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
Archive 81 (Netflix Series)
BLIPPI: ADVENTURES
BLIPPI’S SCHOOL SUPPLY SCAVENGER HUNT
The House (Netflix Series)
Riverdance: The Animated Adventure (Netflix Family)
This Is Not a Comedy (Netflix Film)
JANUARY 16
Phantom Thread
JANUARY 17
After We Fell
JANUARY 18
Mighty Express: Train Trouble (Netflix Family)
JANUARY 19
El marginal: Season 4 (Netflix Series)
Heavenly Bites: Mexico (Netflix Documentary)
Juanpis González – The Series (Netflix Series)
The Puppet Master: Hunting the Ultimate Conman (Netflix Documentary)
Too Hot to Handle: Season 3 (Netflix Series)
JANUARY 20
Midnight Asia: Eat · Dance · Dream (Netflix Documentary)
The Royal Treatment (Netflix Film)
JANUARY 21
American Boogeywoman
Munich – The Edge of War (Netflix Film)
My Father’s Violin (Netflix Film)
Ozark: Season 4 Part 1 (Netflix Series)
Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series Part 2 (Netflix Family)
Summer Heat (Netflix Series)
That Girl Lay Lay
JANUARY 24
Three Songs for Benazir (Netflix Documentary)
JANUARY 25
Ada Twist, Scientist: Season 2 (Netflix Family)
Neymar: The Perfect Chaos (Netflix Documentary)
JANUARY 27
Framed! A Sicilian Murder Mystery (Netflix Series)
JANUARY 28
Angry Birds: Summer Madness (Netflix Family)
Feria: The Darkest Light (Netflix Series)
Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness (Netflix Series)
Home Team (Netflix Film)
In from the Cold (Netflix Series)
The Woman in the House Across the Street from the Girl in the Window (Netflix Series)
These are our picks for the New Year. Did we miss anything you think should have been highlighted? Want to fight about the merits of Hook? See you in the comments!
