So you want to not miss a second of ‘Severance’…

The best sci-fi show on the air currently is Apple TV+’s Severance. Created by Dan Erickson, the series (which is directed by Ben Stiller) throws us into the world of Lumon. And each week, we’re left on the edge of our seats.

The show itself is interesting because it is meant to premiere on Friday’s on Apple TV+ and air weekly. The issue is that the episodes actually drop the night before. So if you’re trying to be ready at your television the minute the episode drops, it might get a little confusing for you.

Technically, the show has been premiering on Apple TV+ at 9 PM ET the Thursdays before. Which is probably why you’ve seen theories and spoilers popping up shortly after. As of this writing, that is how it has been happening all season long. That doesn’t mean they won’t change it up. The show is set to come out on Fridays and we’ve been giving a treat with the Thursday drops.

But with less than half a season to go, there is a lot still unanswered and we’re eager to know what is happening with our favorite innies. What is “Cold Harbor” and what is going on with Mark and his reintegration?

We’ve had 6 episodes so far this season and we still want to know what is going on with the innies and their outies and whether or not we’re going to learn more about Lumon and their evil doings as the show progresses.

With all these questions at the top of our minds each week, we don’t want anyone else spoiling the show. So at least we know when to check in to our shift at Lumon. The season is set to run until March 21st and so, for now, you can head over to Apple TV+ every Thursday at 9 PM ET to see what is happening next. But the show may also go back to being released at 3 AM ET on Fridays. We don’t know!

So, for now, just…be on the look out for more Severance cause you won’t want to miss a single thing this season!

