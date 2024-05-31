Everything You Ever Wanted to Know About ‘Paw Patrol’s Pink-Loving, Adventurous Skye

There are six pups in the PAW Patrol, but only one of them is a girl. Skye is the team’s air rescue pup, clad in stereotypical girls’ pink from head to toe beans. She’s cute and clever, but what kind of dog is Skye?

Skye to the rescue

(Nickelodeon)

If you watch PAW Patrol with your toddler or perhaps it’s just on in the background, you know there is a whole crew of rescue pups keeping Adventure Bay safe and sound.

There are six core pups on human Ryder’s rescue team, and each of them has a special talent. Pink pup Skye has the perfect name for her specialty since she is the air rescue dog. At just seven years old, Skye can fly her rescue helicopter to save anyone in distress in high places. She’s also got a handy grapple hook and harness for getting friends and fellow pups out of sticky situations. Another fun fact about Skye is that she has five siblings, though she doesn’t get to see them often since they were all adopted into different forever homes.

Small but mighty

(Nickelodeon)

Skye may be the smallest of all the pups and the only girl of the PAW Patrol, but she is daring and has no problem taking a risk for the right rescue. Though she isn’t always needed for a rescue mission on every episode, when she is, Skye’s air rescue knowledge and skills are critical. She also has a soft spot for tiny creatures, so you’ll often find her cooing over needy nature babies. So, she’s small, she’s spunky, and she’s smart. But what kind of dog is Skye?

Skye is a cockapoo puppy. Cockapoo dog breeds are cocker spaniels crossed with the poodle. More often than not, cockapoos come from miniature poodles. Just based on Skye’s tiny size, we’ll hazard a guess that her cockapoo lineage is probably part cocker spaniel, part mini poodle. Whatever it is, it’s perfect because she’s adorable.

Featured image: (Nickelodeon)

