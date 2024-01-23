We’re All So Proud of Rusty From ‘Bluey’

The latest episode of Bluey, “Cricket,” is a tearjerker—and it gives us a little more insight into Rusty, one of Bluey’s supporting characters. But who is Rusty, exactly? Here’s a crash course on this determined little pup!

Who is Rusty in Bluey?

Rusty is one of Bluey’s classmates and best friends. In several episodes, we see him playing with Bluey, Indy, Jack Russell, and the other kids at the school run by Calypso. Rusty’s personality comes out through the games he plays with his friends. In “Army,” he pretends to be in the army like his dad, and in “Space,” he pretends to be a space explorer.

We get perhaps our best look at Rusty’s character in “Cricket.” In this episode, everyone gets together to play a cricket game, and they find out that Rusty is really, really good. Like prodigy good. Like not a single grown-up can get him out good. Through Bandit’s narration, we learn that Rusty loves the game of cricket, and spends all his free time perfecting various techniques and forms. The episode ends with a vision of Rusty in the future, taking the field as a player on Australia’s Test team—an honor that, according to Australian fans of the show, rivals the country’s prime minister in prestige.

What kind of dog is Rusty?

Identifying each breed of dog in Bluey has become a fun little game among fans. They’re all real breeds, after all, and they’re aware of it in the show!

Rusty is a breed of sheepdog called an Australian kelpie, or red kelpie for short. In a 2023 interview, Bluey creator Joe Brumm explained that the character is based on a real red kelpie named Rusty, who was Brumm’s favorite dog as a child. Brumm also revealed that Rusty is his favorite character on the series. “He’s a cool little dude,” Brumm said. “He’s fun to write for. He’s so accepting and innocent, but quite tough, as well.”

We see that side of Rusty come out in “Cricket.” Rusty’s determination is evident in his hours of practice, but he finally ends the game by allowing his little sister to get him out.

What’s in store for Rusty? There’s a 28-minute-long Bluey special on the horizon, so he may make an appearance. In the meantime, we can cheer on his illustrious cricket career.

