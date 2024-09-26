‘Agatha All Along’ is a rom-com dream this week

Did you want to live in a Nancy Meyers dream? Well, Agatha All Along may have just changed that. At least I don’t want to live in this house by the beach. It is the stuff of nightmares.

The episode took our favorite coven into a house on Witches Road. What they quickly learned is that even in the dream world of a Nancy Meyers movie, no one is safe. Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and the rest of the coven’s first task on the road was to sit together, drink wine, and then somehow find a way of curing themselves from said wine that they drank. From the poison in the wine, that is.

Mrs. Hart (Debra Jo Rupp) is stressed about being there at all and drinks a bit too much of the wine. Her two glasses have her symptoms showing up faster than the rest of the witches and so Agatha, Lilia (Patti LuPone), Alice (Ali Ahn), and Jennifer (Sasheer Zamata) all can track what will happen to them next. The only one safe is Teen (Joe Locke), who isn’t old enough to drink.

Jennifer uses her abilities as a potions witch to try and get them an antidote in time and save the entire coven. What is so cool about the episode is that it gives us a little look into the Witches Road and why you need all of these witches to survive it. Without Jennifer, everyone would be dead but luckily, they made it out (mostly) alive.

A Nancy Meyers nightmare

This is truly just poking at the Nancy Meyers aesthetic. Much like how WandaVision channeled television shows throughout the decades, this was a nod to a specific kind of film genre. Meyers has a distinct look to her films and we all know that a “Nancy Meyers kitchen” is a real thing people talk about online.

I just didn’t expect to have that conversation in a show like Agatha All Along. We have witchy conversations and now we get to ask ourselves how our favorite witches would fair in a romance film. Personally, I would love to see the Agatha and Rio (Aubrey Plaza) love story through Nancy Meyers’ vision.

The house that we get to see in this episode is just so frightening that I can’t get it out of my mind. Not only would I be afraid to spill literally anything in it, but it is also designed to torment you with its poisoned wine. It is like Something’s Gotta Give but just the time I watched it as my grandma was dying. Horror mixed with beauty.

I do hope that Agatha All Along continues with this vision. I like the idea of the show taking things from all types of genres and worlds and mixing them into the Witches Road. It keeps us on our toes. I do think that having this as the first test on their journey really sets the tone for what can be possible in other episodes but I just really think a Nancy Meyers nightmare dream house is one hell of a way to start the Witches Road.

