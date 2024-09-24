Of course THOSE people are mad about songs in ‘Agatha All Along’…

Don’t worry, the worst people you know on the internet are, in fact, still the worst. This time, they’re mad that Agatha All Along has a song in it. Shocking that the show based on a song has another song in it! What will they do next?!

Many of the heavy hitters of the grifters online took to their X profiles to share “The Ballad of the Witches Road” from Agatha All Along. The song is used as a way to open up the Witches Road to Agatha (Kathryn Hahn) and her coven. It is not rare that music is used in witchcraft and the song itself is, much like the music of WandaVision, catchy. So why are people online mad?

It started with one user writing “Agatha has a song….just like The Acolyte.” Famously, The Acolyte was the first television show ever to have a song as part of it. Shocking, I know. But that seems to be the complaint that people online have. Which, if you think about it for two seconds, both The Acolyte and Agatha All Along are dealing with WITCHCRAFT which does have a rich history with music! That would, however, require people who think like this to use more than two of their brain cells.

Oh no!



The show about witches (who famously sang and chanted spells) has singing witches!



The world’s gone woke! — Mossy toes (@MossiestToes) September 19, 2024

It has gotten even the worst of Star Wars Twitter to share the song, complaining about it. I don’t know why, it literally makes sense as both a follow up to WandaVision and for witchcraft! But like clockwork, the worst people on the internet are talking about this show as if they’ve never seen a comic adaptation in their life.

Be less predictable

Men like Nerdrotics are angry that the show is, actually, based in comics. Weird! “Agatha All Along is NOT a show made for Marvel Comics fans or men in general” he wrote on Twitter and said that the show is for “wine moms whose accessory kids are raised by nannies.”

In reality, Agatha All Along and WandaVision are both extremely rooted in the comics that brought Agatha Harkness and Wanda Maximoff together. But none of the criticism coming from those angry about a song are rooted in actually caring about something. No, instead, they just want to complain about anything that is Marvel or Star Wars and claim they are the true fans of the thing.

What is even funnier to me is that even when they seemingly like something, they can’t admit it because they’ve made their entire brand about hating anything popular in nerdom today. One user literally responded to Nerdrotics saying “I agree and don’t be disappointed, but I don’t entirely hate it, but I’m biased because I love witchy stuff, and they haven’t screwed it up…. yet.

I agree and don’t be disappointed, but I don’t entirely hate it, but I’m biased because I love witchy stuff, and they haven’t screwed it up…. yet. That’s how I felt about the acolyte though and then episode 3 rolled around.”

So…you like the show but instead of just enjoying it and seeing where this show takes you, you’re going out of your way to pre-emptively hate the thing? It makes no sense spending that much time and energy angry at television programs. Instead, you could be doing anything else with your free time. Like enjoying “The Ballad of the Witches Road” like the rest of us.

