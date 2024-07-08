We Have To Wait a While For ‘Rick and Morty’ Season 8, But There’s a Silver Lining

The Adult Swim animated comedy series Rick and Morty has been on the air since 2013, but in recent years the time between seasons has grown so long, fans are wondering what’s going on. Will we ever get the season 8 they promised us, and if so, when?

The good news is that series co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder are currently working on season 8 right this very moment. Granted, this isn’t really news because back in 2018, Adult Swim renewed Rick and Morty for an eye-popping 70 more episodes following its successful third season. Each season consists of ten episodes, which means the series was effectively renewed through season 10.

The bad news is that we’ll have to wait a while before season 8 of Rick and Morty graces our screens. As with so many things, a major reason for this delayed premiere date is the creative industry strikes that disrupted the entertainment world in 2023. The AMPTP’s refusal to offer fair and respectful terms to writers and actors pushed production back so far that we won’t get fresh episodes until sometime in 2025. But don’t despair, there’s a major silver lining in the works! Here’s everything we know about the next season so far.

Who’s making Rick and Morty season 8?

The aforementioned Harmon and Marder are the creative forces behind the next season. Co-creator Justin Roiland, the original voice of both Rick and Morty, was let go from the network after abuse allegations surfaced in 2023, along with multiple accusations of grooming underage fans. Although the legal charges were ultimately dismissed, the character voices were both recast and the production is moving on without Roiland’s involvement. (So I guess there are two silver linings to season 8.)

The cast for season 8 is therefore expected to remain the same as season 7. Ian Cardoni will return as Rick Sanchez; Harry Belden as Morty Smith; Chris Parnell as Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith, and Dan Harmon as Birdperson.

What will happen in season 8?

There’s no word on the season’s plot yet, but we expect the action to pick up right where season 7, episode 10, “Fear No Mort,” left off. Premiering on December 17, 2023, this episode saw Rick and Morty entering a “fear hole” in the restroom of a Denny’s restaurant. Both characters must face their darkest fears, revealing a surprising depth to their relationship.

In an interview with Variety, Harmon and Marder said that fans can expect a very similar feeling to the earlier seasons, but with all-new and exciting adventures for their heroes. Marder also revealed that the season 7 character Evil Morty will return. “We can expect to see [Evil Morty] in the future. We certainly have plans and grand designs with him, for sure,” said Marder.

What was that about a silver lining?

We may have to wait another year or so before season 8 of Rick and Morty premieres, but there is some good news from the franchise emerging this year. Adult Swim plans to debut a new spin-off series called Rick and Morty: The Anime, later in 2024!

Writer-director Takashi Sano previously directed two Rick and Morty anime shorts including Rick and Morty vs. Genocider and Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil). These and other anime spin-offs were so successful that Adult Swim ordered this new 10-episode anime series. While we don’t have an official release date, we do have a teaser trailer.

That should tide us over! If you just can’t wait for season 8, all seasons of Rick and Morty are currently streaming on Max, Hulu, and Disney+.

