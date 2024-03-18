The High Republic is what happened when weed was legalized in the Star Wars galaxy. According to Rick Santorum, it was really sexy. Even the mightiest of Sith warriors put down their lightsabers in order to take up the bong.

Oh you meant the historical High Republic? Gotcha. That’s a different story…

The High Republic – What is it?

The High Republic is two things – a historical epoch in the fictional universe of Star Wars and a real world phase of Star Wars releases. In the real world, the High Republic is a multimedia project spanning novels, comics, short stories, and even radio plays! It consists of three separate “Phases” (because Star Wars loves things that come in threes). In the fictional universe, the High Republic is an era where the Jedi were at the height of their powers. It takes place centuries after the fall of the Old Republic, but still a few hundred years before the prequels.

There’s a LOT of ground to cover about the nature of the High Republic, but basically it’s a golden age. After the Old Republic fell, Jedi banded together in order rebuild from the ground up. They created an age of peace and prosperity, an era where benevolence and justice ruled. It was also an era of galactic expansionism, where Republic explores were able to chart out the most distant corners of the galaxy and bring them into the fold. Many of the stories take place in the galaxy’s untamed Outer Rim, where strange planets housing powerful artifacts are waiting to be explored! And who knows? Maybe new strains of space weed too!

However, all is not totally peaceful. The Galaxy is under attack from a marauding band of space Vikings known as the Nihil. They are the main antagonistic force of the High Republic Era, though they were virtually eliminated by the time the prequels began.

So where do I start?

If you want the core events of the High Republic era, you have some reading to do! This is the bare bones list of titles that you can read to understand the events of the High Republic without getting lost in the galactic sauce.

Phase I: Light of the Jedi

Light of the Jedi – Novel by Charles Soule The Rising Storm – Novel by Cavan Scott The Fallen Star – Novel by Claudia Gray

Phase II: Quest of the Jedi

Path of Deceit – YA Novel by Justina Ireland and Tessa Gratton The Battle of Jedha – Audio-Drama by George Mann Path of Vengeance – YA Novel by Cavan Scott

Phase III: Trials of the Jedi

The Eye of Darkness – Novel by George Mann Temptation of the Force – Novel by Tessa Gratton (Summer 2024) Trials of the Jedi – Novel by Charles Soule (Spring 2025)

Now if you WANT to get lost in the galactic sauce and find that Jedi flavor, there are a few more things to read, watch and listen to. A few million more.

I want it all… give me EVERYTHING the High Republic has to offer

You asked for it… Here’s a mega list of every single title in the High Republic Saga for your viewing, listening, and reading pleasure.

Phase I: Light of the Jedi

Wave 1:

Tales From The Galaxy’s Edge – VR Experience by ILMxLab (Bonus) Starlight: Go Together – Part One (Insider #199) – Short Story by Charles Soule Light Of The Jedi – Novel by Charles Soule Starlight: Go Together – Part Two (Insider #200) – Short Story by Charles Soule A Test Of Courage – Middle-Grade Novel by Justina Ireland Into The Dark – YA Novel by Claudia Gray Starlight: First Duty (Insider #201-202) – Short Story by Cavan Scott Marvel’s The High Republic Vol. 1: There Is No Fear (Issues #1-5) – Adult Comic by Cavan Scott Star Wars Adventures #6 (2021) “Tales Of Villainy – The Gaze Electric” – All Ages Comic by Daniel José Older (Bonus) The High Republic Adventures Vol. 1 (Issues #1-5) – All Ages Comic by Daniel José Older Star Wars: Life Day Treasury: “A Coruscant Solstice” – Short Story by Cavan Scott (Bonus)

Wave 2:

12. Starlight: Hidden Danger (Insider #203-204) – Short Story by Justina Ireland

The Rising Storm – Novel by Cavan Scott Race To Crashpoint Tower – Middle-Grade Novel by Daniel José Older The High Republic Adventures #FCBD 2021 – All Ages Comic by Daniel José Older (Included in HRA Vol.2) Marvel’s The High Republic Vol. 2: Heart Of The Drengir (Issues #6-8) – Adult Comic by Cavan Scott The Edge Of Balance Vol. 1 – Manga by Justina Ireland and Shima Shinya The High Republic Adventures Vol. 2: Mission To Bilbousa (Issues #6-7) – All Ages Comic by Daniel José Older The Monster Of Temple Peak #1-4 – All Ages Comic by Cavan Scott Star Wars: Life Day “Deck The Halls” – Adult Comic by Justina Ireland (Bonus) Halcyon Legacy #1 – Adult Comic by Ethan Sacks (Bonus) The High Republic Adventures Vol. 2: Back Together & Away Again (Issues #8-10) – All Ages Comic by Daniel José Older Out Of The Shadows – YA Novel by Justina Ireland Starlight: Past Mistakes (Insider #205-206) – Short Story by Cavan Scott Tempest Runner – Audio-Drama by Cavan Scott Marvel’s The High Republic Vol. 2: Shadow Of The Nihil (Issues #9-10) – Adult Comic by Cavan Scott

Wave 3:

27. Marvel’s The High Republic Vol. 3: Jedi’s End (Issue #11) – Adult Comic by Cavan Scott

Trail Of Shadows #1-2 – Adult Comic by Daniel José Older “A Very Nihil Interlude [Included in Star Wars Adventures #14 (2020)]” – All Ages Comic by Justina Ireland (Bonus) Mission To Disaster – Middle-Grade Novel by Justina Ireland Starlight: Shadow Remains (Insider #207-208) – Short Story by Justina Ireland The Galactic Bake-Off Spectacular! – All Ages Comic by Daniel José Older The High Republic Adventures #11 – All Ages Comic by Daniel José Older Trail of Shadows #3 – Adult Comic by Daniel José Older Marvel’s The High Republic Vol. 3: Jedi’s End (Issue #12) – Adult Comic by Cavan Scott The High Republic Adventures Annual 2021 – All Ages Comic by Soule, Older, Gray, Ireland, and Scott (Included in HRA Vol.2) The High Republic Adventures #12-13 – All Ages Comic by Daniel José Older The Fallen Star – Novel by Claudia Gray Marvel’s The High Republic Vol. 3: Jedi’s End (Issues #13-15) – Adult

