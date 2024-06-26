Could We Get ‘The Bear’ Season 4 Early?

Look alive, people, The Bear is now taking orders! Season 3 of the FX/Hulu series is here, and you can eat to your heart’s content whatever it serves, without worry, because The Bear season 4 might not be far behind.

The third serving of this Emmy and Golden Globe-winning dramedy, set in a Chicago restaurant, is one of the most anticipated seasons this year. After pulling off a chaotic but successful opening night for the The Bear restaurant at the end of season 2, Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Syd (Ayo Edebiri), along with Richie (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) and the rest of their staff will now be chasing the goal of being the absolute best—the coveted Michelin star, perhaps?

But as Uncle Jimmy had pointed out in season 1, the restaurant business is not an easy one, and incurs the most losses. With the fancy new Bear, Carmy is going to have much bigger, different challenges, like managing a growing team and meeting and maintaining high standards—the latter being the same challenge for the show itself as it goes into its third and fourth seasons.

Even as season 3 was in production after being renewed in November last year, there was already news that The Bear season 4 was confirmed hush-hush, and would be filmed back-to-back. A great idea, since the stove is already hot and the kitchen is prepped, right?

Do we have a release date for The Bear season 4, chef?

Well, we don’t exactly have a confirmed season 4 release date, but there are reports that season 4 has finished filming. So far, all three seasons have had a June release since The Bear first released in 2022. But if season 4 really was shot right after season 3—as both Variety and The Hollywood Reporter claimed—perhaps we could expect an earlier release date. Fans will for sure be hoping season 4 drops close on the heels of season 3, because who wants to wait for the next course when the meal is so delicious, right? Let it rip!

In other news, while both Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri have confirmed that there won’t be any romantic relationship between their characters in season 3, fans are still shipping Carmy and Syd and hoping they end up together in the future. Meanwhile, it’s going to be interesting to see what happens between Carmy and his girlfriend (ex?) Claire (Molly Gordon) this season, as well as the sweetest pastry chef Marcus (Lionel Boyce) and our favorite Swiftie, Richie.

All eight episodes of The Bear season 3 drop on June 26, 2024 on Hulu. So are we ready to binge? Everyone say, “Yes, chef!”

