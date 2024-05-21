I’m Going Nuts Waiting for the Next Episode of This Amazing Dark Animated Series

I want to go to the circus. But not the real circus. The DIGITAL circus. The circus I can attend from the comfort of my own home, safe from the clutches of the clowns. But when does The Amazing Digital Circus episode 3 come out? I gotta know.

Recommended Videos

What is The Amazing Digital Circus about?

The Amazing Digital Circus is made by YouTube creator Gooseworx, and centers around a cast of former human beings named Pomni, Jax, Ragatha, Gangle, Kinger, and Zooble, who have become trapped in the titular circus led by malevolent AI Ringmaster Caine. It’s I Have No Mouth But I Must Scream!—but circus themed! The characters have all been forced to inhabit weird digital bodies (a rag doll, a purple bunny, a jester) and made to go on unhinged adventures prescribed by Caine. Episode 2 saw the gang forced into an adventure in the Candy Canyon Kingdom. It was not nearly as sweet as the name suggests.

When is the third episode coming?

The third episode’s release date remains unknown. Considering it’s a fully realized animation made by one person, it’s gonna take a while. The wait time between the first and second episode was seven months. It’s possible that as the series gains traction (and more financing) Gooseworx will be able to hire additional animators in order to reduce the time between episodes, but as of now, a late 2024 or early 2025 release seems likely. What to expect from the plot? According to Gooseworx, this newest episode will be dark. Oh, the digital humanity.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more