Spider-Man: Freshman Year is Marvel’s new animated series that brings our favorite boy back to where he started: becoming Spider-Man as a freshman in high school. The show takes us to Peter’s early days as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the buildup into the hero we got to meet in Captain America: Civil War, with the Marvel Cinematic Universe sparing us yet another Spider-Man origin story out of the gate. And while we have no shortage of Spider-Man cartoons, it’s fascinating to have a new look at Tom Holland’s Peter Parker.

There is a rumor that Tom Holland will not return to do the voice of Peter Parker in the series, but nothing is confirmed or denied yet, so we don’t know what his involvement will be/whether or not the series is going to give us a look into some of Peter’s more iconic storylines (like whether or not we’ll see Uncle Ben and how Peter was bitten by the spider).

At San Diego Comic-Con 2022, we got our first real look at the series, and boy oh boy should we all get excited! And what should we get excited about? CHARLIE COX IS VOICING MATT MURDOCK IN THE SERIES! Yes, that is in all caps because it seems more and more likely that we’re getting that rumored Daredevil series return because of how involved Charlie Cox seems to be in the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. That and Nico from The Runaways showing up in the series, as well, is a great indication into where the MCU is heading as a whole (for all the MCU-adjacent properties that are now part of the larger Disney canon).

The other big news to come out of the panel is that Harry and Norman Osborn will be part of the show. Harry Osborn has yet to be a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (Willem Dafoe returned as Norman in Spider-Man: No Way Home), but there doesn’t seem to be any casting announcements on those two as of yet. The series did, though, already get an order for a second season prior to its 2024 release.

Norman and Harry Osborn are in the show. They said this is pre-Civil War but seems like this can't be the central MCU universe because too many things won't match up, so guessing some form of multiverse explanations will be evoked. #SDCC — Eric Goldman (@TheEricGoldman) July 22, 2022

Those in attendance at SDCC were also given a peek at Spidey’s look, and it’s the iconic red and blue with a cool jacket and gadgets that seem like Spidey in his early days trying to figure out what’s working the best for him.

if you want pictures of Spider-Man I have them from FRESHMAN YEAR pic.twitter.com/v7ht7rEatk — Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) July 22, 2022

There’s a lot to explore before we see him in Civil War, and the series seems to be tackling that in a fun way!

When does Spider-Man: Freshman Year release?

If you grew up in the ’90s, we had our own cartoon, but the animated world of Spidey goes the whole way back to the ’60s, and he’s had a long history of telling fun stories in the cartoon sphere, and now has Spidey and His Amazing Friends for kids on Disney+. While that’s for younger kids (my 2 year-old niece loves her Spidey), Spider-Man: Freshman Year seems to be more geared towards slightly older audiences with ties into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year is set to release on Disney+ in 2024 and we don’t have a set date yet but we can’t wait to see what’s next for Peter Parker!

