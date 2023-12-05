What the Heck is ‘CosMc’s’ and Where Can I Find It?!

I’ll admit, when I first saw the word “CosMc’s,” I thought it was some kind of strange makeup brand. You know, cosmetics from “CosMcs.” Great idea, right? Anyway, CosMc’s has nothing to do with makeup, and everything to do with McDonald’s.

McDonald’s is launching a new spinoff restaurant, and its first iteration is already built. Interested in learning more about CosMc’s, and want to know what you can grab there? Read on for our full breakdown of the chain and its offerings.

So, what exactly is CosMc’s?

Officially, we’re not entirely sure. McDonald’s has been secretive about the new spinoff chain and what it offers. Even McDonald’s CEO Chris Kempczinski has been cagey about the restaurant. In an earnings call from earlier this year, Kempczinski hinted that CosMc’s will have some aspects similar to McDonald’s, but will be a little different in approach.

“CosMc’s is a small-format concept with all the DNA of McDonald’s but its own unique personality,” the CEO said, per Business Insider.

We’re likely to learn more about CosMc’s on Dec. 6 during a company investor meeting, according to Bolingbrook, IL Patch. Additionally, Patch reported that the first CosMc’s will open “shortly after the end of November.” So we should know more about CosMc’s very, very soon.

By the way, the name chain’s name references CosMc, an orange, multi-limbed alien in a spacesuit from McDonald’s ads back in the ’80s and ’90s. CosMc loves McDonald’s—so much so that he once went back to his homeworld to tell everyone how awesome their cheeseburgers are.

What can you buy at CosMc’s?

We don’t have an official confirmation about CosMc’s menu offerings. However, it looks like CosMc’s is going for a counter-serve and drive-through cafe vibe, at least according to some images shared by Twitter user Iman Jalali.

Jalali’s photos of CosMc’s first location reveal a blue-and-yellow design complete with a drive-through menu. Options include iced teas, lemonades, latte and cold brews, frappes, breakfast sandwiches, and “Signature Galactic Boost” cafe drinks. McFlurries are also available, as well as sundaes, soft-serve ice cream cones, and cookies.

It’s hard to say for sure if this is the final menu that customers can expect across CosMc’s, or if this is just a test run for future locations. Either way, Jalali believes that CosMc’s will combine “the all-day breakfast demand with the Starbucks caffeine demand and mixing drinks that are more kid-friendly than Starbucks,” as he told Business Insider.

That seems to be an accurate assessment of the spinoff chain so far, although we’ll have to see as time goes on.

Where can you find McDonald’s new spinoff?

For now, there’s only one confirmed CosMc’s location in Illinois. If you’re near Chicago, take a visit to Bolingbrook. There, you’ll get your chance to try the first CosMc’s before the rest of the U.S. gets their taste of the new chain. If you’re trying to drive, Uber, or walk over, the new location is at 285 N. Weber Road, Bolingbrook, Illinois.

We’ll keep you posted as new CosMc’s locations open.

(featured image: Yevhenii Zavhorodnii/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)

