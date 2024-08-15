Here’s the latest on Marvel’s ‘What If?’ season 3

The madness of the multiverse, but make it animated: The Marvel series What If…? will return for Season 3. This is everything we know about the upcoming season, fellow watchers, from when What If Season 3 will drop on Disney+ to what characters will work it out in the remix next.

This is just one woman’s opinion, but the second season of What If was considerably better than the first. I’m excited to see what they get up to in the third season. It’s nice to have alternate universe/variant storytelling in the Marvel Cinematic Universe that doesn’t feel like it necessarily affects the other movies or television shows. (Looking at you, Deadpool & Wolverine and you adding “anchor beings” to the mix…)

What will What If Season 3 be about?

We know that there’s going to be a Red Guardian-centric episode featuring Bucky Barnes, but that’s about it. The above clip, which aired right after Season 2, dove right into that particular adventure. Is this an even sneakier preview into what Bucky and Alexei’s dynamic will be like in the Thunderbolts* movie? I can’t wait to find out.

When will What If Season 3 premiere?

The season will most likely return in 2025, but there’s a possibility that it drops at the end of 2024.

Who will be in What If Season 3?

From all of us at Marvel Studios, THANK YOU for watching season 2 of #WhatIf and joining us on this journey across time…space…reality. We’re excited to share this early look at some of the endless possibilities we’ll explore together in season 3 of What If…? pic.twitter.com/fM6Z17ZnNJ — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) January 22, 2024

Besides Jeffrey Wright as The Watcher and other returning heroes, there are some new-to-What-If Marvel heroes to look forward to in Season 3. Joining this season character-wise are Monica Rambeau and Sam Wilson a.k.a. Captain America, though it’s unclear if Teyonah Parris and Anthony Mackie will reprise them in the vocal booth. And speaking of “America,” the one and only America Ferrara will be in What If Season 3 as a new character called Ranger Morales.

Where can you watch What If Season 3?

Well that’s easy! Disney+ of course!

