Will We Get to See More of Spider-Man in Marvel’s What If…? Season 2?

Marvel’s animated Disney+ series What If…? was a fascinating look at some of our favorite characters in the Marvel Cinematic Universe if their lives were just taken down different paths. For someone like me, who loves Peter Parker in all his forms, I loved seeing my boy take on zombies while still being his energetic and fun-loving self. Even though he clearly struggled with loss like everyone else, he still was just being the Peter we know and love. So, I had hope that we’d have more of that Peter Parker in the series.

Sadly, season 1 ended with barely any Peter Parker, and so the question remains: Will season 2 bring us more Spider-Man stories, or are they keeping his arc strictly on the live-action side? Talking with ComicBook.com, director Bryan Andrews had this to say about the future of Spidey in the What If…? series.

“Well, we can’t talk too much about what may or may not be happening in Season 2. But we do love Spider-Man, so who knows what may happen in the future. But yeah, we dig all that stuff, so it’s just a question of if we’re able to do enough shows or enough seasons, who knows what we’ll get. We’ll definitely be able to — hopefully, at that point — either revisit characters or revisit characters in a way that we’ve are familiar with and then spin them even something else differently. You know what I mean? But when it comes to Season 2, we can’t say anything about that stuff.”

That’s both encouraging and upsetting. The series had one of my favorite aspects of the Marvel Cinematic Universe version of Spider-Man at the forefront, something that fell to the back burner in the live-action movies: Peter’s love of making movies. In Spider-Man: Homecoming, we see him make his own home movie when he goes to Germany with the Avengers and is traveling with Happy Hogan.

It’s this universe’s version of Peter’s love of photography, and I like the change to the character, to be honest. I miss seeing it and thought we’d maybe see the return of his movies when he went to Europe in Far From Home, but alas, he had bigger things on his plate. Seeing it in What If…? gave me hope for the future of it returning to the MCU characterization of Peter Parker in some way or another.

Plus, I just like seeing Peter Parker interact with the other Avengers and characters we’ve come to know and love so much. He’s pretty much interacted with the same few characters in live action, so getting something like What If…?, which is technically canon in the MCU, gives us deeper connections and lore for these characters that can inform how we view their relationships in the live-action storyline.

Hopefully, we do get to see more Peter Parker in season 2, but if they want to take us back to that zombie universe? I’d also not be mad about it.

(image: Marvel Entertainment)

Want more stories like this? Become a subscriber and support the site!

—The Mary Sue has a strict comment policy that forbids, but is not limited to, personal insults toward anyone, hate speech, and trolling.—

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]