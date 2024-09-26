This beloved character’s death in ‘Agatha All Along’ might lead to a much anticipated reunion

Marvel Cinematic Universe’s latest offering, Agatha All Along, is trudging along at a steady pace, with each episode ending on an eventful note so far.

In the latest episode, “Through Many Miles of Tricks and Trials,” Agatha continues her journey with her quickly assembled coven, who gear up to take on their first challenge on the legendary Witches’ Road. However, the spooky trail proved deadly for one key member of Agatha’s crew, giving the rest of the group a stern reminder about the dangers of the path.

Spoilers for Agatha All Along episode 3 follow!

In the third episode, Sharon Davis (Debra Jo Rupp) is the first member of the coven to consume the poisoned wine and ultimately die, prompting fans to enter a confused and despondent state. The show hasn’t made it clear yet if Sharon can be revived and what other consequences the poisoned wine holds, apart from inducing hallucinations. It is important to remember that she had multiple servings of the lethal beverage before passing out, eventually.

Davis doesn’t survive despite the antidote being administered to her, and as things stand, it looks like this is probably the end of the road for the character. The show still can choose to revive her at a later point, and it won’t come off as a surprise, especially in a Marvel show where the themes are centered around wizardry and magic potions.

At a later stage, the writers could also choose to delve into a redemption arc for Agatha. After finally regaining her powers, she could use them to resurrect Sharon, one of her strongest allies. After all, it was she who pleaded with her to join the coven, well aware of the perils of the journey.

Sharon’s unfortunate exit from the coven paves the way for Rio Vidal’s (Aubrey Plaza) inclusion, who was supposed to be a part of the journey before Agatha decided to coax Sharon into it instead. While Agatha and Rio don’t necessarily see eye-to-eye (as depicted in Agatha All Along so far) the former will need all the help she can get, especially with Sharon gone. It will be intriguing to see how the show depicts their next meeting, if at all.

