Dominique McElligott as Queen Maeve in 'The Boys'
(Prime Video)
Category:
TV

Will We See Maeve Again on ‘The Boys’?

Image of Evan Tiwari
Evan Tiwari
|
Published: Jun 14, 2024 05:01 pm

The first three episodes of The Boys season 4 are out, and as the fans eagerly wait for the fourth episode, they have been left wondering about the whereabouts of a pivotal character from the show, Queen Maeve.

Recommended Videos

The best answer to Maeve’s disappearance is that she is still in hiding with her girlfriend, Elena. In season 3, Maeve has a chance to kill Homelander after she manages to stab him in the ear, while losing an eye herself in the final battle. However, she chooses to forego that opportunity, instead throwing herself and Soldier Boy out of the window to save The Boys and Starlight. Maeve does so after seeing Soldier Boy’s attempt to kill them, with Ryan Butcher being in the room as well.

While both Soldier Boy and Maeve are presumed dead, she reappears in season 3, episode 8, and has an interaction with Starlight with Elena at her side. The Boys have a role to play in her disappearance, as they help her go into hiding and escape Homelander’s wrath. Vought CEO Ashley Barrett plays a role in her survival as well, deleting the security recordings that feature Maeve. She loses her powers in season 3, as Soldier Boy’s radiation burns away the Compound V present inside her while the two of them are falling from the building.

Notably, showrunner Eric Kipke decided to keep Maeve’s character alive in the show, though she does indeed meet her end in the comic books the show is based on. While the showrunner didn’t hint as to when she might make a comeback, he did assure fans that “the series will definitely not end without seeing Maeve again.”

That probably means that Queen Maeve, a.k.a. Maggie Shaw, could return to The Boys at some point in season 4, and if she doesn’t, she will definitely be a part of the final season.

The Mary Sue is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article What’s Going On With That Unexpected Return in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Antony Starr as Homelander in a season 4 promo for 'The Boys'
Antony Starr as Homelander in a season 4 promo for 'The Boys'
Antony Starr as Homelander in a season 4 promo for 'The Boys'
Category: TV
TV
What’s Going On With That Unexpected Return in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Adventure Time’ Is Returning With Several Spinoffs and a Movie!
Jake and Finn from Adventure Time 'Together Again' Episode
Jake and Finn from Adventure Time 'Together Again' Episode
Jake and Finn from Adventure Time 'Together Again' Episode
Category: TV
TV
‘Adventure Time’ Is Returning With Several Spinoffs and a Movie!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Blood, Guts, and … Chickens? ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Promises a Wild Ride
sister sage and firecracker talking in the boys season 4
sister sage and firecracker talking in the boys season 4
sister sage and firecracker talking in the boys season 4
Category: TV
TV
Blood, Guts, and … Chickens? ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Promises a Wild Ride
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Fans Think ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Writers Did Anthony and Kate Dirty
Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 307 of Bridgerton.
Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 307 of Bridgerton.
Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 307 of Bridgerton.
Category: TV
TV
Fans Think ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Writers Did Anthony and Kate Dirty
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Let This ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Recap Help You Choose a Side for Season 2
Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent HBO House of the Dragon
Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent HBO House of the Dragon
Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent HBO House of the Dragon
Category: TV
TV
Let This ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Recap Help You Choose a Side for Season 2
Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas Jun 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What’s Going On With That Unexpected Return in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Antony Starr as Homelander in a season 4 promo for 'The Boys'
Category: TV
TV
What’s Going On With That Unexpected Return in ‘The Boys’ Season 4?
Rachel Ulatowski Rachel Ulatowski Jun 14, 2024
Read Article ‘Adventure Time’ Is Returning With Several Spinoffs and a Movie!
Jake and Finn from Adventure Time 'Together Again' Episode
Category: TV
TV
‘Adventure Time’ Is Returning With Several Spinoffs and a Movie!
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Blood, Guts, and … Chickens? ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Promises a Wild Ride
sister sage and firecracker talking in the boys season 4
Category: TV
TV
Blood, Guts, and … Chickens? ‘The Boys’ Season 4 Promises a Wild Ride
Amanda Landwehr Amanda Landwehr Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Fans Think ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Writers Did Anthony and Kate Dirty
Bridgerton. (L to R) Simone Ashley as Kate Sharma, Jonathan Bailey as Anthony Bridgerton in episode 307 of Bridgerton.
Category: TV
TV
Fans Think ‘Bridgerton’ Season 3 Writers Did Anthony and Kate Dirty
Jinal Bhatt Jinal Bhatt Jun 14, 2024
Read Article Let This ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Recap Help You Choose a Side for Season 2
Milly Alcock as Young Rhaenyra, Emily Carey as Young Alicent HBO House of the Dragon
Category: TV
TV
Let This ‘House of the Dragon’ Season 1 Recap Help You Choose a Side for Season 2
Leah Marilla Thomas Leah Marilla Thomas Jun 14, 2024
Author
Evan Tiwari
Evan is a staff writer at The Mary Sue, contributing to multiple sections, including but not limited to movies, TV shows, gaming, and music. He brings in more than five years of experience in the content and media industry, both as a manager and a writer. Outside his working hours, you can either catch him at a soccer game or dish out hot takes on his Twitter account.