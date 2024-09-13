‘Chainsaw Man’s beloved real-life couple filing for divorce

Chainsaw Man fans celebrated when the stage actors for Kishibe (Masashi Taniguchi) and Makima (Aya Hirano) got married earlier in the year. What do you mean they’re already getting divorced?

In January 2024, Aya Hirano announced her marriage to Masashi Taniguchi through Twitter. The letter stated that she and Taniguchi had already gotten married and that both Hirano and Taniguchi intended to grow and improve together as artists. Although Makima and Kishibe aren’t necessarily shipped in Chainsaw Man, artists have gone out of their way to draw the two characters in wedding attire following the wedding announcement. The two actors met when they began working on the Chainsaw Man stage play in 2023.

It’s only been roughly nine months since the wedding announcement, but now Aya Hirano and Masashi Taniguchi are in the process of a “mutually agreed divorce.” However, a Japanese publication, Shukan Bunshun, reported that police were dispatched in a domestic violence divorce scandal. Hirano claims that some of what was written is true, while other media claims are false. She hopes that fans will be able to discern the truth. It’s unclear which parts she refers to as true and who the real victim is of the abuse, though it’s widely believed that Taniguchi, not Hirano, was the recipient of the abuse.

Well they got divorced https://t.co/r5XBcOL1rj — Delta (@Chainsawpedia) September 11, 2024

Nevertheless, there’s no new information about the divorce proceedings. There is also no clear explanation regarding the divorce, but Hirano and Taniguchi will make a “proper announcement” in due course.

