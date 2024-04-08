Category:
Anime

Remembering One of ‘One Piece’s Most Epic Fights

Image of Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle
|
Published: Apr 8, 2024 12:32 pm
Luffy in Gear 5 form from One Piece

There’s only one reason I watch a Big Three show: The fight scenes. One Piece is lousy with them. Chock full. Triple-decker combat sandwich. One of the show’s finest episodes? Luffy vs. Lucci.

When do they fight?

The brunt of the high-flying, rubber-man action happens in episode 302, “Luffy vs. Lucci: Peak of the Decisive Battle.” As the title suggests, it’s the climax of the battle between Luf and Lu. At least … the FIRST battle.

A few hundred episodes later, Lucci wants a rematch. But wait, how does this man really think he’s going to beat Luffy this far into the series? Lucci squares up with Luffy again in episode 1100, but it was never going to go his way. The title of the episode is “Powers on a Different Level! Luffy vs. Lucci!”

In classic shonen anime protagonist fashion, Luffy has grown orders of magnitude more powerful since he first threw rubber hands with Lucci. Can’t Lucci just quit while he’s behind? I don’t know if I can handle watching this man embarrass himself. I mean, Luffy has unlocked Gear 5 for laughing out loud. He’s quite literally able to turn reality itself into a Looney Tunes cartoon. Even The World’s Strongest Beast Kaido was taken by comic surprise. Naturally, fans of the series don’t have much hope for this fight to go Lucci’s way either. It’s like Jake Paul fighting Mike Tyson. People might be fooled into thinking there’s a contest, but there’s only one way this thing is gonna go: in favor of the champ.

(Featured Image: Toei)

related content
Read Article Yuji Should Feed Sukuna More Black Flashes in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 257
Yuji attacks Mahito with a Black Flash in Jujutsu Kaisen Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
Yuji Should Feed Sukuna More Black Flashes in ‘Jujutsu Kaisen’ Chapter 257
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 8, 2024
Read Article If You Don’t Already Have a Crunchyroll Subscription, ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Might Mean It’s Finally Time
Jinwoo after killing Kang from Solo Leveling
Category: Anime
Anime
If You Don’t Already Have a Crunchyroll Subscription, ‘Solo Leveling’ Season 2 Might Mean It’s Finally Time
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 8, 2024
Read Article We’re Busy Baking Cream Puffs Until ‘Mashle’ Season 3 Comes Out
Mash Burnedead replenishing calories after tossing a giant from Mashle Season 2
Category: Anime
Anime
We’re Busy Baking Cream Puffs Until ‘Mashle’ Season 3 Comes Out
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Looking For ‘Bleach’ On Crunchyroll? You Should Start Looking Elsewhere
Ichigo Kurosaki from Bleach: Thousand Year Blood War Trailer Part 3
Category: Anime
Anime
Looking For ‘Bleach’ On Crunchyroll? You Should Start Looking Elsewhere
Vanessa Esguerra Vanessa Esguerra Apr 7, 2024
Read Article Is Boruto Stronger Than Naruto? Let’s Get Into It!
Boruto weilding a sword and making a hand sign in "Boruto"
Category: Anime
Anime
Is Boruto Stronger Than Naruto? Let’s Get Into It!
Jack Doyle Jack Doyle Apr 7, 2024
Author
Jack Doyle
Jack Doyle (they/them) is actually nine choirs of biblically accurate angels in crammed into one pair of $10 overalls. They have been writing articles for nerds on the internet for less than a year now. They really like anime. Like... REALLY like it. Like you know those annoying little kids that will only eat hotdogs and chicken fingers? They're like that... but with anime. It's starting to get sad.