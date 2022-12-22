Here’s When Glenn Meets His Fate In ‘The Walking Dead’, aka The Day Happiness Died

The Walking Dead was notorious for its emotional character deaths, especially in the early years of the series. Being a fan of the comics, some of the deaths weren’t surprising to some fans. However, it’s different when a character’s death is played out on screen. Glenn (Steven Yeun)’s death in the comics isn’t as emotionally heavy if I’m being honest. It’s like a light tap on the shoulder compared to the bulldozer that is his TV counterpart’s death.

Despite how much Glenn’s death impacted the fandom, it’s easy for casual fans to forget the episode where he was Lucille’d by Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). You may wonder if it happened during the Season 6 finale or the Season 7 premiere. After all, both episodes were heavy and grim in their own ways. I’m here to remind you what episode to revisit if you want to experience that tragic event again.

What episode does Glenn die in The Walking Dead?

Team Family’s decision to slaughter Negan’s outpost was profoundly stupid in hindsight. And that decision ended in the deaths of both Abraham (Michael Cudlitz) and Glenn (Steven Yeun). The season 6 finale stoked the anxiousness of fans and left Rick and co in a state of shock. As soon as “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be” (Season 7, Episode 1) begins, Abraham and Glenn met their fates.

The first to go in the lineup that Negan arranged with his Saviors was Abraham. Unfortunately, Glenn’s death played out because of Daryl’s (Norman Reedus) outburst toward Negan. And what occurred was one of the most violent deaths in the series. With the help of Lucille (Negan’s bat named after his deceased wife), Negan beat Glenn’s head in until it was mush. Glenn’s death was always going to happen (as much as people want to think otherwise) and it’s one of the most memorable in the entire series.

Glenn thankfully hasn’t been forgotten and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and their son Hershel (Kien Michael Spiller) keep his memory alive. And who knows how many times Maggie will bring Glenn up in her spin-off with Negan. We’ll certainly find out next year when it premieres.

