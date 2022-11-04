MCU fans are returning to Wakanda for the first time since Avengers: Infinity War, to join the fictional African country in honoring the death of Chadwick Boseman, aka King T’Challa. The mantle of the Black Panther will pass on in this film to continue the story but there’s enough returning cast to maintain a cohesive story between the first and second movies.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will be available to watch in cinemas next week, with Ryan Coogler returning as writer-director. Other returning stars included Letitia Wright, Angela Bassett, and Daniel Kaluuya.

Another returning element is the phrase ‘Wakanda Forever’. The name of the sequel is referenced in the first movie – but what does it actually mean? Here’s what you need to know.

Wakanda Forever Meaning Explained

The title of the film is a play on the salute and chant used by the citizens of Wakanda, the MCU’s fictional African country where vibranium is mined. Many fans of the first Black Panther film adopted the salute themselves back in 2018, crossing their arms across their chest and bowing their heads while saying the phrase.

The gesture is also used as a greeting by Wakandans, as well as a symbol of utmost respect and a war cry. T’Challa yells it to encourage his army into action against Thanos’ army in the Battle of Wakanda in Avengers: Infinity War.

Wakanda Forever signifies longevity and meaning well beyond the framework of the first film, while also becoming a symbol for Black pride in real life. As such, the title Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is also testament to the lasting legacy of the first film and Boseman himself, as the first Black MCU lead.

While Boseman cannot continue in his role, he undoubtedly changed the MCU and cemented his place in its history for good. The story may shift away from King T’Challa but in keeping ‘Wakanda Forever’ in the title, it highlights the ongoing connection to the first film and the impact that Boseman and his character had on the franchise.

Ultimately, putting ‘Wakanda Forever’ in the title of the sequel highlights that Wakanda as a people and as a representation of Black identity and power is here to stay, even if the titular character has changed. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is expected to further explore the society of Wakanda and the royal family reside, demonstrating there is still plenty more to discover.

(featured image: Disney)

